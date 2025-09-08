Juicy Parenting Announces International Shipping for Bestselling Picture Book The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay

Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juicy Parenting, a parenting education platform dedicated to respectful and culturally rooted approaches to raising children, has announced that its bestselling picture book and parenting guide, The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay, is now available for international shipping.

Since its release last year, the book has sold more than 13,000 copies and was featured as a bestseller in Singapore for children aged seven to 12, while also being a popular choice for ages 0 to six due to its picture book format.

The beautifully illustrated softcover shares a powerful message of compassion and connection, offering parents a new and affirming way to speak to children. More than just a children’s book, The World May Say This, But I Believe That! rewrites common phrases children often hear, helping them feel seen and safe, while equipping parents with the language and mindset of Tay’s distinctive Respectful Parenting philosophy.

Available in both English and Chinese, the book’s message is universal, but its illustrations are rooted in Asian cultural context, with heartfelt storytelling that reflects everyday details from dress and food to family celebrations.

Commenting on the book, Tay said: “I’m excited to see the book reach new homes beyond Asia. This book offers comfort, hope, and a new way forward. It’s about raising children without fear, force, or shame, while also respecting ourselves as parents. We don’t need to scare children into listening. We can lead with calm, connection, and confidence.”

She adds: “In Asian cultures, respect traditionally flows upward, toward elders. But we’re not taught to extend that same respect downward to children. I believe it’s time to change that.”

As a mother of two, Tay brings both lived experience and professional expertise to her work. Over the past three years, she has worked with more than 1,000 Asian parents, helping them overcome deep-rooted beliefs around discipline and build lifelong emotional connections with their children.

Book Details:

Title: The World May Say This, But I Believe That!

English and Chinese Format: Hardcover Picture Book and Parent Guide

Hardcover Picture Book and Parent Guide Price: S$25 / US$20

S$25 / US$20 Shipping: Now available internationally via juicyparenting.com

About Juicy Parenting - Kelly Tay



Juicy Parenting is a Singapore-based parenting education company founded by certified parent educator and former journalist Kelly Tay. The company specializes in teaching Respectful Parenting through an Asian lens, offering books, workshops, and digital resources that help parents raise confident, emotionally secure children.

