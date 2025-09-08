C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Hit With Securities Class Action After Shares Crash 25% On Large Revenue Miss -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud class action lawsuit styled Liggett Sr. v. C3.ai, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-07129 (N.D. Cal.) has been filed and seeks to represent C3.ai (NYSE: AI) investors who purchased or otherwise acquired C3.ai securities between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025.

The lawsuit comes after C3.ai reported preliminary financial results for its Q1 2026, which shockingly included expected revenues between only $70.2 million-$70.4 million, well below the midpoint of its prior outlook.

The news has prompted national shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate legal claims against C3.ai related to disclosures about CEO Thomas Siebel’s health and the robustness of its sales team and pipeline. The firm urges investors in C3.ai who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Feb. 26, 2025 – Aug. 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2025

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of C3.ai’s disclosures on February 26, 2025, and thereafter, about Siebel’s health issues and their effects on the company’s expected financial performance.

More specifically, when asked during the Q&A during the February 26, 2025 Q3 2025 earnings call “what steps you’re taking in terms of running the business,” Siebel assured investors that “I am fully engaged, managing every detail of the business every day” and “[m]y health is excellent.”

Subsequently, during C3.ai’s May 28, 2025 Q4 and FY 2025 earnings call, the company provided revenue guidance of $100 million - $109 million revenue guidance for Q1 2026. In addition, during the call, Siebel assured investors that he was travel-worthy for company business.

Then, on July 24, 2025, C3.ai announced that it initiated a search for a successor to Siebel, who assured investors that “I will remain fully engaged as Chief Executive Officer[.]”

The complaint alleges that C3.ai made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors concerning the true state of the company’s growth, including that: (1) Siebel’s health was having a significant adverse impact on its ability to close deals; (2) management was unable or ineffectual in minimizing that impact; and (3) as a result, C3.ai would not be able to execute upon its profit and growth potential.

Investors learned the truth on August 8, 2025, when C3.ai startled investors and analysts with its preliminary Q1 2026 financial results. In contrast to revenue guidance of $100 million - $109 million given in May, the company reported a whopping miss -- preliminary revenue of $70.2 million to $70.4 million.

Siebel called the results “completely unacceptable” and said that “health issues prevented me from participating in the sales process as actively as I have in the past” and “it is now apparent that my active participation in the sales process may have had a greater impact than I previously thought.”

“We’re investigating whether C3.ai may have misled investors about the outsized negative impact on the company’s financial performance triggered by its CEO’s unfortunate health issues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding C3.ai should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.