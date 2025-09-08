Social Gaming Leadership Alliance: California Tribes Rise Up Against AB 831

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, members of Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria and Big Lagoon Rancheria gathered outside the State Capitol in Sacramento to protest Assembly Bill 831 (AB 831).

If passed, the bill would limit economic opportunities available to less wealthy tribes in the state by banning legitimate online social games using sweepstakes promotions. It would also eliminate more than $1 billion of existing economic activity generated by the industry in California, and close off a potential new revenue source for the state via sensible, modern regulation and taxation.

“AB831 is a flawed and rushed bill that lacks broad tribal consensus. As Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria and Big Lagoon Rancheria have made clear, this bill would limit economic options available to tribes and worsen already fragile economic conditions,” said Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA and former Congressman. “What California lawmakers should focus on instead is creating proper regulation that supports online social games, creates new revenue sources for the state and protects economic opportunities for all tribes.”

The tribes’ protest focused on the following themes:

Economic Disparity . Tribes in more geographically isolated areas often lack the scale and resources of wealthy, established gaming tribes. The policies proposed in AB 831 would eliminate digital commerce opportunities for economically disadvantaged tribes to partner with social gaming operators that could provide essential supplemental revenue streams to fund essential services such as healthcare, education, housing, food security and social programs.



. Tribes in more geographically isolated areas often lack the scale and resources of wealthy, established gaming tribes. The policies proposed in AB 831 would eliminate digital commerce opportunities for economically disadvantaged tribes to partner with social gaming operators that could provide essential supplemental revenue streams to fund essential services such as healthcare, education, housing, food security and social programs. Lack of Tribal Unity. The increasing number of tribes coming out in opposition to AB 831 highlights the growing divide amongst tribal nations when it comes to the legislation.



The increasing number of tribes coming out in opposition to AB 831 highlights the growing divide amongst tribal nations when it comes to the legislation. Violation of Tribal Sovereignty. AB 831 contains broad criminalization language that would impose criminal penalties on those who “support directly or indirectly the operation, conduct, or promotion of an online sweepstakes game.” As written, AB 831 also applies to tribal nations. Extending State criminal jurisdiction into Indian Country violates federal law and is an encroachment on tribal sovereignty.



“For communities long overlooked and geographically isolated, digital commerce is not a luxury – it is a lifeline,” said Eric Wright, Tribal Administrator of Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation and CEO of Kletsel Economic Development Authority, the tribe’s economic development arm. “AB 831 would sever that lifeline. Tribal members gather at the State Capitol today to ask lawmakers to stand for tribal equity, sovereignty, and economic justice by voting NO on AB 831.”

Buffey Bourassa, Secretary of the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, added, “We were proud to join with other tribes at the Capitol in Sacramento to tell lawmakers that eliminating legitimate, regulated digital enterprise will only deepen the disparities our people face, erode our tribal self-sufficiency, and contradict California’s stated commitment to equity and inclusion for all tribal nations. We call on California legislators to reject AB 831 and instead advance inclusive policies that support digital innovation, economic diversification, and tribal self-determination. The future of our communities depends on it.”

“This bill has moved forward without meaningful consultation with our tribes, and it threatens to even further entrench a two-tiered system that benefits wealthy gaming tribes while marginalizing more rural nations like ours. We urge California lawmakers to reject AB 831 and stand firmly for tribal sovereignty, equity, and economic justice,” said Dennis Ramirez, Chairman of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria.

Previously, Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria, and Big Lagoon Rancheria have sent letters to state legislators, including President pro Tempore Senator Mike McGuire and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Senator Anna Caballero, voicing their opposition against AB 831 and the harm the bill would cause their tribes.

AB 831 was introduced as a last-minute “gut-and-amend” bill in July. The members of these tribal nations and others are urging California lawmakers to reject AB 831 and instead pursue policies that expand economic opportunity, respect tribal sovereignty, and preserve access to popular forms of digital entertainment for all Californians.

Contact:

Laurie Rossbach

Partner, Seven Letter

202.258.7810

laurie@sevenletter.com

About the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) champions social gaming operators who offer innovative, free-to-play entertainment experiences enjoyed by millions of Americans while promoting responsible digital entertainment. Our partners set the standard for innovation, world class games and the responsible use of digital marketing including sweepstakes promotions. We advocate for appropriate oversight that recognizes the unique entertainment value of social online games, protects players, platforms and the community, and promotes responsible gameplay.

The SGLA’s operator partners are VGW, PLAYSTUDIOS, Yellow Social Interactive, ARB Interactive and B-Two Operations, representing Chumba Casino, Luckyland Slots, Global Poker, Pulsz, Pulsz Bingo, Modo Casino, McLuck, HelloMillions and SpinBlitz. Other partners include major payments provider Nuvei. The SGLA's advocacy and standards focus exclusively on online social games. Our advocacy does not extend to operators offering sports products or transacting in cryptocurrency.