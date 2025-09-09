Valley Wellness to open luxury behavioral health facility in Corona, CA

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Wellness, a California-based behavioral health treatment company, has announced the opening of its first facility in Corona, CA. The company has selected a 4.2-acre estate in Corona Hills, and work is almost complete in transforming it into a private luxury wellness retreat. Alex Fuentes, CEO of Valley Wellness, said, “We are thrilled to have this property.” The private 4-acre estate features a 4,500-square-foot house, complete with a pool, spa, and basketball court. “When you think of a private luxury wellness retreat, this is exactly what comes to mind,” Alex said.

Valley Wellness caters to affluent and high-profile professionals seeking discreet, high-level personalized treatment. Their patients pay fees out of pocket with cash, rather than going through insurance, which ensures privacy and anonymity. Top facilities in CA charge up to $100k a month for this level of accommodation, treatment, and discretion. Valley Wellness has assembled a top-notch team of psychiatrists, therapists, and addiction specialists to provide highly personalized treatment, teaching patients how to live after addiction, how to avoid triggers and relapse, and how to create new healthy routines, including proper diet and exercise.

Behavioral health is the fastest-growing sector of healthcare, worth an estimated $42 billion. Treatment facilities that in the past only treated substance and alcohol abuse are now rebranding under behavioral health and treating depression, social anxiety, PTSD, trauma, and abuse, as well as substance and alcohol dependency. This has opened a much larger patient pool and created a huge demand for new facilities. Valley Wellness plans to meet that demand and create a new type of treatment facility, not just focused on the bottom line, but instead treating the root cause of the addiction or disorder.

Valley Wellness has launched an equity crowdfunding offering on PicMiiCrowdfunding, providing investors with the opportunity to be part of this exciting venture. “Everyone has someone close to them that’s battled one of these issues,” Alex said. “People want to give back and help others heal, and being a part of Valley Wellness gives them that opportunity.” Investors in their crowdfunding offering receive equity in the property that helps secure the investment and share in the profits made from patients' treatment fees. “Imagine knowing that every check you receive means a person healed,” said Alex.

The facility has already obtained all the required licenses and permits to operate and is expected to begin treating patients by the start of the new year.

For more information on Valley Wellness or to invest in their crowdfunding venture, please click here. You can also contact the company directly at Investor@ValleyWellnessTreatment.com

