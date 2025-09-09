The Range Housing Co-operative: A New Chapter for Community-Led Housing in New Brunswick

Saint John, New Brunswick, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold and inclusive vision for community-led housing is becoming reality in Saint John. The Range, a 184-unit, sector-led, non-profit housing co-operative, officially celebrates its grand opening today. This marks a major step forward in protecting and growing affordable co-operative housing in New Brunswick.

Established in 2022 by CHF Canada and Housing Alternatives, The Range was born from a shared mission: to preserve land for the public good and ensure secure, affordable homes for those who need them most. Through the Federal Lands Initiative, the partners successfully acquired 180 existing homes and developed an additional four fully accessible homes on Visart Street, completed in May 2025.

“The Range is a transformative example of what’s possible when we come together with a vision rooted in equity, inclusion, and collaboration,” said Karen Brodeur, Director of Development, CHF Canada. “This co-operative isn’t just about providing housing, it’s about creating a lasting, people-centered community.”

The Range operates with a hybrid board model to ensure strong governance and member involvement. The founding board included five non-resident directors with deep sector knowledge. In January 2025, the co-operative welcomed its first two resident board members, marking a new phase of member-driven leadership.

"As a resident and board president, I’m proud to help build a welcoming community that puts people first” said Dale Smith, President of The Range. “The co-op model gives us an opportunity to have a real say in how we live together.”

The co-operative is professionally managed by Housing Alternatives, with governance support from CHF Canada and other partners as needed. This operational model ensures long-term viability while staying true to co-op principles.



About The Range

The Range is a sector-led, non-profit housing co-operative located in Saint John, New Brunswick. With 184 mixed-income homes, including four new accessible units, it exists to provide secure, community-governed, and affordable housing. It was established in 2022 by CHF Canada and Housing Alternatives through the Federal Lands Initiative.

About CHF Canada

The Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada is the national voice of co-op housing, representing over 900 housing co-ops and regional federations across the country.

About Housing Alternatives

Housing Alternatives is a non-profit organization providing property management and development services to community housing providers in New Brunswick.

For more information:

Nadine Lunt, Manager Communications and Marketing, CHF Canada, 613-793-6338