Nexif Ratch Energy Expands Vietnam Portfolio with 143MW Van Canh Wind Project Investor Approval

GIA LAI, Vietnam, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexif Ratch Energy, a leading Southeast Asian renewable energy developer, strengthens its Vietnam project portfolio with the award of the Investment Certificate for the143MW Van Canh Wind Power Project. The award was presented during the Gia Lai Investment Conference, attended by senior central and provincial leaders, including Mr. Ho Quoc Dung, Secretary of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee.

NRE was selected as the developer of the 143MW Van Canh Wind Power Project, having successfully met the Province’s requirements through a formal process that evaluated development qualifications and proposed plan.

Located in Canh Lien commune, the project will feature up to 26 wind turbines with investment of VND 5.7 trillion (US$ 216 million) and will generate approximately 392 million kWh of energy annually when commissioned in 2028. The project demonstrates Nexif Ratch’s ability to harness Vietnam’s rich renewable resources while delivering sustainable energy to communities and industries.

The project is a part of Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII (Decision No. 1682, 2024) and the award of the Investment Certificate follows Nexif Ratch’s ongoing collaboration with provincial authorities, wind assessments and a signing of Memorandum of Understanding in March 2024.

Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy, said: “Being officially selected as the Investor for the Van Canh Wind Power Project is a significant step forward for us. We appreciate the clear coordination from the provincial authorities and now focus on completing the remaining permitting, technical studies and land-related milestones so we can begin construction in early 2027”.

Matt Bartley, Chairman of the Development Committee of Nexif Ratch Energy stated, “This award reflects the strengths and agility of our local development team, who have successfully navigated evolving regulatory requirements and government restructuring to secure the project. It demonstrates that our platform is performing strongly and continues to deliver on our commitment to developing transformative renewable energy projects”.

The Van Canh Wind Power Project underscores Nexif Ratch Energy’s strategy of identifying and developing transformative renewable energy projects in Vietnam, supporting the country’s green energy ambitions.

About Nexif Ratch Energy

Nexif Ratch Energy is a leading renewable energy company focused on the development, acquisition, construction, and operation of clean-energy projects across the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, the company’s portfolio includes 378 MW of operating, under-construction, and shovel-ready hydro, solar, and wind energy assets. Additionally, Nexif Ratch Energy has a development pipeline totaling 2.5 GW across wind, solar, and energy storage projects.

Nexif Ratch Energy is jointly owned by Nexif Energy (Singapore) with a 51% stake and RATCH Group (Thailand) with a 49% stake.

For Media Inquiries:

Chariya Poopisit, Nexif Ratch Energy

communications@nexifratch.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8f353d2-5951-41e6-a03c-ffe82b351517