Net Asset Value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS as of 31 August 2025

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS earned consolidated rental income of EUR 2,704 thousand in August 2025, which is EUR 15 thousand more than in July. The increase in rental income was primarily due to the commencement of rental income of the new wing of the Ermi care home. The fund’s consolidated net rental income (NOI) in August amounted to EUR 2,622 thousand, up by EUR 18 thousand compared to July.

During the first eight months of 2025, the fund earned total consolidated rental income of EUR 20.97 million, which is 2.3% more than in the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA for the same period was EUR 17.55 million, remaining on par with the previous year.

The adjusted cash flow (EBITDA minus loan principal repayments minus interest expenses) for the eight-month period was EUR 8.36 million, increasing by 17% compared to the same time last year. This growth was primarily due to the additional cash flows from new acquisitions and developments, as well as lower interest expenses due to a decrease in EURIBOR.

Based on the eight-month results, the fund has generated a potential gross dividend of 58.49 cents per share for investors, which is 10.8% higher than during the same period last year. The fund manager will perform more detailed calculations regarding loan refinancings and the potential 2025 dividend outlook in November.

As of the end of August, the fund’s net asset value (NAV) per share was EUR 20.2868, and the EPRA NRV was EUR 21.1682. Both indicators increased by 0.8% over the month.

