EXOSENS LAUNCHES ITS NEW 5G IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBE, A GAME CHANGER IN TERMS OF VISUAL PERCEPTION AND PERFORMANCE IN NIGHT VISION

PRESS RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 9th, 2025

Exosens announces the launch of its 5G image intensifier tubes, a major technological breakthrough in the field of night vision

The 5G sets new performance standards in image quality, observation range, and luminous gain, with +30% overall performance (FOM) and up to +35% detection range versus current standard — making it one of the most significant innovation of the last decade in image intensifiers.

Exosens will be the only player able to deliver this level of technology to NATO members and allies, with comparable U.S. solutions largely confined to their domestic market—cementing its role as NATO’s night vision strategic supplier.

Already adopted by several Special Forces Units, the 5G has received orders for more than 5,000 tubes prior to the product's official launch which already makes 5G a commercial success

Exosens (EXENS, FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today announces the launch of its 5G image intensifier tube, offering unrivalled overall performance in the field of night vision. 5G tubes introduce major advances that could redefine the operational capabilities of armed forces. They offer a significant improvement in overall performance (known as FOM, Figure of Merit) of 30% and an increase of up to 35% in detection ranges, regardless of the night level (from 1 to 5) compared to current standard intensifier tubes.

With this new technology, visual comfort is unparalleled: thanks to innovations in manufacturing processes and high-end components, 5G tubes offers even sharper images. There is a significant reduction in "noise" or "flicker," especially in low-light conditions, by improving the perception of textures, contrasts, and depth. This increase in comfort significantly reduces visual fatigue and mental strain, and enhances soldier mobility through improved perception of the environment and ground contours.

With the war in Ukraine demonstrating the need to modernize the equipment of European land forces, 5G technology is set to become the product of choice for special forces and the future standard for night vision within all armed forces. With orders already confirmed ahead of its official launch, 5G is already proving popular with its first users.

The design of 5G is also a French industrial achievement: it is the product of cutting-edge innovations, mastered from end-to-end in France, which will contribute to the upgrading and strengthening of the European armed forces and their allies. This innovation reinforces the ability of armed forces to act with precision, efficiency, and security in increasingly complex environments.

Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens, said: "The launch of 5G tubes marks a decisive step in the history of Exosens. It is the materialization of the group's ambition and its strategy in its Amplification segment. 5G is the result of several years of research, testing, improvements, and above all, constant attention to the needs expressed by armed forces in the field. In a world where threats are rapidly evolving and technological superiority has become an operational imperative, we have chosen to invest heavily in innovation. With more than 5,000 tubes already ordered, the 5G is already a commercial success. Exosens' 5G offers clearer, more comfortable, and more effective night vision in pursuit of a singular ambition: consolidate our position as the global leader in the sector. With this technology, darkness is no longer a limitation, it becomes a tactical advantage!”

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,800 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap.

For more information: exosens.com

Media contacts for Exosens:

Brunswick Group – exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

Attachment