Electronic Security Market Size to Reach USD 101.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by rising security concerns, AI-powered surveillance and access control demand

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Security Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Security Market size was worth USD 52.85 Billion in 2024. It is expected to be valued at USD 101.53 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.51% during 2025-2032.”

Surging Number of Diversification Strategies Fuel Electronic Security Market Growth

As businesses move away from traditional hardware and consumer electronics and into high-value security solutions, the electronic security market is growing quickly. That trend is part of a bigger trend toward scalable, subscription-based recurring revenue with more customers wanting integrated systems for surveillance, video analytics, access control, and other things. The US Electronic Security Market growth is driven by rising adoption of AI-based surveillance, integrated sensor platforms, and autonomous systems that enhance real-time threat detection and reduce human intervention.

Get a Sample Report of Electronic Security Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8089

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

General Electric

CG Power

Meidensha

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Bosch Security Systems

Hikvision

Axis Communications

Tyco International

FLIR Systems

Panasonic

ADT

Dahua Technology

Thales Group

ASSA ABLOY

NEC Corporation

Electronic Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 52.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 101.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.51% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution and Service)

• By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud-based)

• By Connectivity (Ethernet, Wireless and Cellular)

• By Application (Environmental, Public Sector, Customs Service Sector, Postal, Telecommunications, Residential and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Electronic Security Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8089

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

In 2024, the Solution segment accounted for approximately 65% of the Electronic Security market share due to rising demand for integrated surveillance, access control, and intelligent monitoring platforms that offer end-to-end threat detection and response capabilities.

The Service segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Security market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 10.98% owing to increasing demand for managed security services and system maintenance remote monitoring and cloud-based threat analytics.

By Deployment Mode

In 2024, the On-premises segment accounted for approximately 58% of the Electronic Security market share owing to strong demand for localized data control, lower latency, and customized system configurations.

The Cloud-based segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Security market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 12.26% due to surging demand for scalable, remotely managed security solutions with real time analytics and cost vulnerability deployment models.

By Connectivity

In 2024, the Ethernet segment accounted for approximately 48% of the Electronic Security market share due to widespread deployment in video surveillance, access control, and alarm systems, offering stability and low latency.

The Cellular segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Security market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 16.70% due to the rising demand for mobile, remote and decentralized security systems that require flexible connectivity solution.

By Application

In 2024, the Public Sector segment accounted for approximately 22% of the Electronic Security market share due to sustained spending on national defense, public safety, and infrastructure protection.

The Telecommunications segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Security market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 11.91% owing to surging requirement to secure large networks, data centers, and mobile infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Market Owing to Rapid Urbanization

In 2024 Asia-Pacific dominated the Electronic Security market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, owing to rapid urbanization and implementation of smart city initiatives driving growing investments in public safety infrastructure.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Electronic Security market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 10.20%. This growth is driven by high adoption of AI-driven surveillance, cloud-based security platforms, and advanced access control systems across government, commercial, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Electronic Security Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8089

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Secafy selects Siemens’ full IC design flow to advance next-gen hardware security LSI development. The collaboration leverages Siemens’ Aprisa, Calibre, Solido Suite, and custom IC tools to enhance semiconductor-level cybersecurity.

, Secafy selects Siemens’ full IC design flow to advance next-gen hardware security LSI development. The collaboration leverages Siemens’ Aprisa, Calibre, Solido Suite, and custom IC tools to enhance semiconductor-level cybersecurity. In Nov 2025, Schneider Electric confirms breach of its developer platform after 40GB of sensitive project and user data was stolen via exposed credentials and a REST API exploit.

Exclusive Sections of the Electronic Security Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 60% of electronic security systems now feature remote access/control capabilities, reflecting widespread tech integration. Adoption of AI-enabled surveillance has reached 35%, with strong momentum in urban and commercial sectors.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 60% of electronic security systems now feature remote access/control capabilities, reflecting widespread tech integration. Adoption of AI-enabled surveillance has reached 35%, with strong momentum in urban and commercial sectors. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The average number of security devices per user is 4.2 for commercial and 2.1 for residential, indicating higher demand density in business applications. Cloud-connected security deployments grew at 18% YoY, signaling a shift to scalable, cloud-based solutions.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The average number of security devices per user is 4.2 for commercial and 2.1 for residential, indicating higher demand density in business applications. Cloud-connected security deployments grew at 18% YoY, signaling a shift to scalable, cloud-based solutions. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Migration from analog to IP-based systems is at 70%, driven partly by energy efficiency and regulatory mandates. Increased use of biometric access control over RFID is improving security while aligning with privacy compliance trends.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Migration from analog to IP-based systems is at 70%, driven partly by energy efficiency and regulatory mandates. Increased use of biometric access control over RFID is improving security while aligning with privacy compliance trends. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The shift to cloud-based and IoT-integrated platforms reduces hardware dependence and improves resilience to component shortages. Rural areas still show under 30% penetration, revealing both logistical challenges and latent growth opportunities.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The shift to cloud-based and IoT-integrated platforms reduces hardware dependence and improves resilience to component shortages. Rural areas still show under 30% penetration, revealing both logistical challenges and latent growth opportunities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. DIY installations account for 40% of new residential setups, reshaping the competitive dynamics among traditional service providers. High subscription renewal rates (above 75%) for remote monitoring reflect strong brand loyalty among top-tier vendors.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.