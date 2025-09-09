Half-year report

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Half Year Report for the period ended 31 August 2025

The unaudited NAV per share for each of the classes are reported below:

 Unaudited NAV p per share 31/08/25Audited NAV p per share 28/02/25Change in NAV %Cumulative Dividends p per share to 31/08/25Total NAV Return p per shareShares in Issue
Share Class     
OT1 37.9 36.6 3.7% 55.0 92.9 5,431,655 
OT216.6 15.2 9.3% 22.5 39.1 5,331,889 
OT316.4 15.1 9.0% 42.0  58.4 6,254,596 
OT419.8 19.8 0.0% 48.0 67.8 10,826,748 

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2025.

At 31 August 2025, the Company’s issued share capital by Share Class is shown in the table above. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 27,844,888. This figure of 27,844,888 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

