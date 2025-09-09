THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO SELL ANY SECURITIES.

Montrouge 9 September 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. Announces Results of its Tender Offer for USD Perpetual Notes

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Company”) today announced the results of its offer launched on 2 September 2025 to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding USD 8.125% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the “USD Notes”) (the “USD Notes Offer”).

The USD Notes Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated 2 September 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The USD Notes Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time/11:00 p.m., Central European Summer time, on 8 September 2025 (the “Expiration Date”).

The table below sets forth information with respect to the aggregate principal amount of USD Notes that were validly tendered (including pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date.

Title of Notes CUSIP / ISIN No. Offer Price (1) Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted Principal Amount Outstanding after the USD Notes Offer USD 8.125% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the “USD Notes”)



CUSIP :

225313 AJ4 (Rule 144A) / F2R125 CD5 (Reg S)



ISIN :

US225313AJ46 (Rule 144A) / USF2R125CD54 (Reg S) USD1,011.25 USD796,068,000(2) USD453,932,000

(1) Per USD1,000 in principal amount of USD Notes purchased pursuant to the USD Notes Offer.

(2) Including USD3,757,000 in principal amount of USD Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, for which the delivery of USD Notes must be made no later than 5:00 p.m., New York City time/11:00 p.m., Central European Summer time, on 10 September 2025.

Subject to the delivery of the USD Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, the Company has accepted for purchase all USD Notes that were validly tendered pursuant to the USD Notes Offer in an aggregate principal amount of USD796,068,000 for an aggregate consideration of USD805,023,765 plus Accrued Interest.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase (including the settlement of the proposed issuance of the New Notes, which priced on 2 September 2025), payment for the USD Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, and any applicable Accrued Interest, is expected to be made on 11 September 2025.

The Company expects to separately publish later today an announcement in respect of the results of its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding GBP 7.500% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the “GBP Notes”), which was also launched on 2 September 2025 (the “GBP Notes Offer”, and together with the USD Notes Offer, the “Offers”).

For further details about the terms and conditions of the Offers, please refer to the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.



Further Information

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and other documentation are available at https://www.dfking.com/CASA/.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offers may be directed to:

Structuring Bank and Dealer Manager for the USD Notes Offer and the GBP Notes Offer



Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

12, place des États Unis, CS 70052

92547 Montrouge Cedex

France

Attn: Liability Management

Tel: +44 207 214 5903

Email: liability.management@ca-cib.com







Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc.

Attn: Debt Capital Markets/Liability Management

1301 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10019

United States

Collect: +1 (212) 261-7802

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (866) 807-6030



Dealer Manager for the GBP Notes Offer



NatWest Markets N.V.

Claude Debussylaan 94

Amsterdam 1082 MD

The Netherlands

Attn: Liability Management

Tel: +44 20 7678 5222

Email: NWMLiabilityManagement@natwestmarkets.com







NatWest Markets Securities Inc.

600 Washington Boulevard

Stamford, Connecticut 060901

United States

Tel: +1 (203) 897 6166

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (800) 231-5380





Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offers, including requests for a copy of the Offer to Purchase, may be directed to:

The Information and Tender Agent for the Offers

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

New York



28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor

New York, NY 10005

United States

Toll free: +1 (888) 605-1956 London



51 Lime Street

London, EC3M 7DQ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 7920 9700

Email: casa@dfking.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of offers to sell any securities and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities (including the New Notes) in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, or in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful in the absence of registration or approval under the laws of that state or jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

