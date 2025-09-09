Transparency in Action: CoinEx Confirms 100% Reserve in September 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of cryptocurrency exchanges, Proof of Reserve is one of the most important measures of transparency and security. It demonstrates whether an exchange holds enough assets to cover all user withdrawals at any time, serving as a direct reflection of its integrity and reliability.

CoinEx has always recognized the importance of this principle. On September 8, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC), the exchange released its latest Proof of Reserve, confirming a 100% reserve ratio across all major assets. This means every user deposit is fully backed and can be withdrawn without restriction. The updated ratios are as follows:

CET: 118.76%

USDT: 108.46%

USDC: 113.66%

BTC: 101.3%

ETH: 100.05%

DOGE: 100.16%

Total assets in CoinEx wallets: $803,652,059.88 (as of Sept 9, 2025)







(As of 09/09/2025)

These figures highlight not only CoinEx’s ability to meet user obligations but also its practice of maintaining reserve 100%, providing an extra layer of security.

Since its launch in 2017, CoinEx has consistently upheld a 100% reserve policy, never using customer assets for any other purpose. This long-standing practice underlines the platform’s brand values of trust, transparency, and asset protection.

By publishing Proof of Reserve on a regular basis, CoinEx reinforces its commitment to openness and accountability. For users, this means peace of mind knowing that their assets are both safe and verifiable, a promise CoinEx has honored since day one.



At CoinEx, transparency is not optional — it is fundamental. Since 2017, CoinEx has practiced 100% reserve, building lasting trust by protecting every user’s assets with the highest standards of security. For further details on the updated asset reserve ratio, please visit here.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7bb8f10-b06f-496b-b7e8-07cd1ea60afd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/451534b0-68bb-4288-b550-4f82e8e6fd20