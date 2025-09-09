SCOR: Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes

Press release

9 September 2025 - N° 16

Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes





SCOR SE (the “Company") announces the results of the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase its EUR 600,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 8 June 2046 (ISIN: FR0013067196), issued on 7 December 2015, with a first call date on 8 June 2026 (the “Existing Notes”). The Tender Offer was capped at a maximum acceptance amount of EUR 500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) on 8 September 2025 and the settlement date of the Tender Offer is expected to be on 11 September 2025.

The aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company in the context of the Tender Offer is EUR 317.1 million. The Existing Notes repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled by the Company.

Following the settlement of the Tender Offer, the remaining outstanding nominal amount of the Existing Notes will thus amount to EUR 282.9 million.

