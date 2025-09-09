Summary: AdFinanz completes strategic evolution emphasizing conservative portfolio elements, strategic independence, and human-centric digital integration. The Geneva-based firm reports 18% higher client retention and a five-year high in satisfaction ratings since it was implemented in Q2 2025 across all client portfolios.

GENEVA and ZURICH, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdFinanz announced the completion of a firmwide evolution in its advisory and asset management strategy this quarter. Since its launch at the start of 2025, AdFinanz has integrated conservative portfolio elements, strategic independence, and human-centric digital capabilities across all client portfolios in response to growing demand for stability and transparency amid market volatility and shifting economic conditions. The integration process reached all platforms since Q2 2025 and is currently resulting in higher client retention.

The comprehensive strategic framework addresses three core pillars that distinguish AdFinanz's approach in today's uncertain investment climate. The firm has prioritized conservative portfolio building blocks, with more than 70% of current portfolios now including investment-grade fixed income, dividend-stable equities, and inflation-linked securities designed to emphasize capital preservation over aggressive growth strategies.

AdFinanz's strategic independence as a partner-led firm without external shareholders enables swift decision-making aligned strictly with client interests, free from corporate influence or short-term performance pressures. This independence has proven increasingly valuable as market conditions require agile responses to volatility, inflation, uncertainty, and shifting interest rate policies.

The human-centric digital integration component enhances client relationships through transparent reporting and direct advisory access to the firm's partners and portfolio managers, combining technological efficiency with personalized service delivery.

Since implementing the refined framework, client retention at AdFinanz has increased by 18% year-over-year (2024-2025), with client satisfaction ratings reaching a five-year high. These results reflect the firm's success in addressing evolving client priorities in an increasingly complex market environment.

Market trends support AdFinanz's strategic direction. Switzerland remains Europe's third-largest asset management market, with Swiss-based asset managers overseeing CHF 3.4 trillion in assets by the end of 2024, demonstrating continued growth and stability in the sector. Swiss banking culture has long emphasized conservative risk management and capital preservation over high-risk growth strategies, with the industry's reputation built on stability and long-term wealth protection.

The number of private banks in Switzerland continues to consolidate, dropping from 85 to 83 firms as the industry focuses on sustainable, client-centric business models. Recent market volatility and economic uncertainty have reinforced investor demand for defensive investment strategies and stable, transparent advisory relationships..

The strategic evolution has been led by AdFinanz's partner-based team of experienced investment professionals and executed firmwide with direct involvement from leadership and portfolio managers. Implementation occurred progressively over the past year, culminating in full integration across all client portfolios by Q2 2025.

“We do not see our work as an attempt to outsmart the markets,” says a member of the management board, “but as a responsibility to preserve wealth across generations and to develop it intelligently.”

Client Access and Engagement

Prospective clients can benefit from AdFinanz's enhanced strategic framework through personalized portfolio consultations that include comprehensive risk and needs assessments, custom portfolio modeling balancing conservative and growth elements, and transparent reporting with direct partner access.

Services are available to qualified investors, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions, with minimum investment thresholds varying by portfolio strategy. AdFinanz operates under Swiss regulatory guidelines and requires full KYC/AML documentation prior to onboarding.

About AdFinanz

AdFinanz is a partner-led investment firm headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It serves private and institutional clients in Switzerland and select international markets. The firm's evolved strategy emphasizes conservative portfolio construction, strategic independence, and human-centric digital integration to deliver disciplined, transparent, and client-aligned outcomes.