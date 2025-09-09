BioFoods Story Launches Innovative Skincare Line “A.C PROMISE LINE” in India





JEONJU-SI, South Korea, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2011, BioFoods Story is a specialized CRO institution in functional food and cosmetic ingredient R&D, providing one-stop solutions from material development to regulatory approval across global markets, while continuously expanding its global presence.

BioFoods Story proudly announces the official launch of its skincare innovation, A.C PROMISE LINE, in the Indian market. Designed specifically for acne-prone and sensitive skin, the line goes beyond simply addressing visible symptoms by targeting the root hormonal causes of acne.

At the heart of the line is M1, a proprietary ingredient developed through BioFoods Story’s advanced technology platform. Backed by human clinical trials, M1 has been proven for both safety and efficacy. By regulating the hormone responsible for acne, it helps restore skin balance and prevent future breakouts.

The A.C PROMISE LINE has also achieved global regulatory certifications, including CDSCO (India), CPNP (EU), MoCRA (USA), and NMPA (China), underscoring the brand’s commitment to quality, compliance, and consumer trust.

With this launch, BioFoodStory is expanding its presence in the fast-growing Indian skincare market, reinforcing its mission to deliver science-based, globally trusted solutions for healthier skin.

Product Line Includes:

• A.C PROMISE LINE Calming Mist

• A.C PROMISE LINE Spot Clear Essence

• A.C PROMISE LINE Don’t Worry Mask Pack

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c934fd46-8dd4-4281-a756-3e795583d285