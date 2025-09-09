EX.IO and CTI Capital Partner to Issue Hong Kong's First Convertible Promissory Note RWA, Defining a New Era for Digital Asset Finance

HONG KONG, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Web3 innovation group EXIO Group Limited (hereinafter "EX.IO") and the licensed trustee subsidiary of Capital Management Limited (hereinafter "CTI Capital") as the wholly-owned overseas platform of CITIC Trust Co., Ltd., have successfully partnered to issue Hong Kong's first real-world asset (RWA) digital token (Token name: $EXCB-25, on Ethereum mainnet) based on a convertible promissory note with a notestructure. This success is a significant leap forward for Hong Kong's digital asset sector. More importantly, it signals a paradigm shift for global finance by integrating robust trust mechanisms with digital asset technology.







Breaking Traditional Structures, Unveiling Two Key Innovations



This issuance represents a major breakthrough from the prevalent fund structures in the RWA market by innovatively adopting a note structure, with a trust institution playing a central role in the registration of RWA asset ownership, and supporting subscriptions in stablecoins, thereby making significant progress in the legal architecture of Real World Assets. Compared to traditional structures, the note-based structure offers distinct advantages, including lower costs, native on-chain token ownership, and a streamlined operational model for a compliant RWA issuance, significantly enhancing overall efficiency and investor experience.



Collaborating State-Owned Trustee, Reinforcing Three Core Features



CTI Capital is among the first Chinese state-owned financial institutions to play such a crucial role in RWA issuance. It serves an essential function in managing registration of off-chain RWA information, which effectively bridges the on-chain and off-chain RWA data.



This collaboration enhances the verifiability of off-chain asset ownership, strengthens stability for the underlying assets and their value, and significantly reduces RWA issuance costs compared to traditional structures. It also serves as a reference model for the issuance and verification of financial asset RWAs, offering a streamlined operational framework and an enhanced investor experience, while laying a solid foundation for subsequent stablecoin and other digital asset services.



A Model of Tradition and Innovation Fusion



As an innovator who built "By TradFi, For TradFi", EX.IO with its dual expertise in traditional finance and Web3, partnered with CTI Capital to make this collaboration an industry-wide example. This practice embodies the fusion of traditional finance's mature products with Web3's innovative spirit, laying a solid foundation for the large-scale adoption of RWA in the future.



Ms. Chen Wu, Co-founder and CEO of EX.IO, stated: "The successful issuance of this RWA marks a milestone of our mission to bridge the traditional financial world with the digital asset world. The support from CTI Capital demonstrated traditional financial institution's recognition of and confidence in the Web3 innovation model. This partnership sets a new benchmark for Hong Kong in the global wave of financial transformation. We look forward to building on this issuance as a starting point to continuously lead the application exploration of the tokenized financial markets."



This issuance not only establishes EX.IO's leadership in the compliant digital asset space but also underscores the immense potential of RWA technology in reshaping the global financial landscape. This innovative move by EX.IO and CTI Capital sets a new precedent for the development of Hong Kong's financial market and lays a solid foundation for the sustainable and healthy growth of Hong Kong's RWA ecosystem, ultimately fostering the deep integration of digital assets with the real economy.



Moving forward, EX.IO will continue to expand its collaborations with traditional financial institutions, including brokerages and banks, as well as with enterprises possessing high-quality real-world assets. With this foundation in place, EX.IO is dedicated to expanding its compliant RWA issuance, distribution, and circulation platforms. This initiative is designed to provide global investors with unprecedented access, elevate the role of RWA in global finance, and cement Hong Kong's position at its center.



About EXIO Group Limited



EXIO Group Limited is a leading global enterprise that connects the traditional finance (Web2) and Web3 ecosystems, providing innovative, compliant, and secure financial solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group operates through multiple subsidiaries, including EXIO Limited (a compliant Virtual Asset Trading Platform, VATP, regulated by the Hong Kong SFC) and EXIO FZCO (currently applying for a VASP license regulated by Dubai's VARA). EXIO Group Limited's mission is to empower global users with cutting-edge Web3 financial services, fusing compliant regulation, advanced technology, and deep banking partnerships to serve institutional, high-net-worth, and retail clients.



About CTI Capital Management Limited



CTI Capital Management Limited was established in Hong Kong in December 2012, serving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Trust Co., Ltd. and its overseas business expansion platform. It is also the only overseas subsidiary of a trust company approved by the former China Banking Regulatory Commission.



Leveraging Hong Kong’s status as one of most significant international financial centres and backed by its parent group’s expertise and resources, CTI Capital strives to deliver comprehensive, one-stop financial services to its partners.



