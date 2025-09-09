Press Release

Nokia expands defense portfolio with two advanced tactical communication solutions

Introduces Nokia Mission-Safe Phone, a purpose-built defense smartphone for reliable mission-critical communications in the harshest operational environments

Nokia also launches the upgraded Banshee 5G Tactical Radio, a rugged, portable, easy-to-deploy network hub, now with integrated 5G connectivity

These new solutions expand Nokia’s tactical communications portfolio, delivering a fully integrated, end-to-end system built to meet the evolving needs of modern military operations

09 September 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of two advanced tactical communication solutions - Nokia Mission-Safe Phone and an upgraded Nokia Banshee 5G Tactical Radio - expanding its defense portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to providing a comprehensive, secure, high-performance system for modern military operations. Delivering unmatched bandwidth, mobility, and reliability at the tactical edge, these innovations enable real-time battlefield intelligence and mission-critical communications in even the most demanding environments.

As 5G technology accelerates battlefield digitalization, defense forces require end-user devices capable of harnessing their full potential. The Nokia Mission-Safe Phone is a purpose-built defense smartphone engineered for resilience, security and performance.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the new product features a long-lifecycle chipset from Qualcomm. The Nokia Mission-Safe Phone is an open, customizable platform designed to seamlessly integrate new features, applications, and accessories, adapting to diverse customer needs and preferences. For demanding conditions, Savox Communications’ complementary solutions can deliver superior audio performance and clear communication. Visitors to this year’s DSEI UK (9–12 September) can explore these innovations at the Nokia booth.

Validated with the Nokia Banshee portfolio of 4G and 5G tactical communications solutions, the Nokia Mission-Safe Phone offers military-grade durability and supports high-bandwidth applications, including multimedia and data-intensive operations. It is available in three versions, each adapted to support a range of missions and operational needs. All variants are MIL-Standard 810H and IP68 certified, ensuring resilience, reliability and mission readiness in any environment. Its rugged design and strong security make it a trusted choice for defense teams operating in demanding operational scenarios.

Nokia is also launching the upgraded Banshee 5G Tactical Radio, now enhanced with 5G capabilities. This rugged, portable mobile ‘network in a box’ is designed for quick setup, strong security, and easy transport. With 5G, it offers higher bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency, making communications more reliable in challenging conditions. This Banshee radio gives teams a powerful tactical network anywhere it is needed, enabling instant coordination, fast data sharing, and better situational awareness in the field.

"By harnessing the power of 5G and edge computing, Nokia is accelerating the digital transformation of battlespace. This launch marks a step toward unified battlefield communications. With the Nokia Mission-Safe Phone and the Nokia Banshee 5G Tactical radio, we’re enabling next-generation connectivity and resilience. And with our fully integrated tactical communications ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to meet the complete end-to-end needs of modern defense operations,” said Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense at Nokia.

