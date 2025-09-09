BCG and A2MAC1 Join Forces to Transform Automotive Cost Performance

September 9, 2025 – As rising input costs, accelerating tech cycles, and intensifying price pressure squeeze margins across the automotive industry, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and A2MAC1, a global leader in automotive product and cost benchmarking, today announced a strategic partnership to help OEMs and suppliers accelerate and rethink their cost transformations.

The collaboration brings together BCG’s deep transformation expertise across cost, operations, R&D, and sourcing with A2MAC1’s extensive teardown database and detailed insights across the full vehicle lifecycle. Together, the firms will develop and deploy a suite of advanced AI-powered tools to help clients identify and act on cost opportunities with greater speed and precision.

“Amid rising margin pressures, product cost programs are essential to the future success of car manufacturers,” said Felix Stellmaszek, a BCG managing director and senior partner and global leader of the firm’s automotive and mobility work. “Through this partnership with A2MAC1, we can help clients zero in on the most urgent cost levers, and move with speed and confidence to capture impact.”

“For car OEMs and suppliers, cost advantage starts with visibility,” said Patrick Katenkamp, CEO of A2MAC1. “By pairing our comprehensive benchmarking data and cost analytics knowledge with BCG’s cost transformation expertise, we’re turning complex data into clear, actionable decisions that help clients to bring their costing strategy to the next level.”

BCG and A2MAC1 will deliver impact in three key areas:

Accelerated cost ideation. The first jointly developed AI-powered solution in this suite of tools—the Cost Measure Ideator—draws on real vehicle designs to generate tailored cost-reduction ideas for each client. By enabling faster, more targeted idea generation, these co-created AI-powered tools will help accelerate and sharpen early cost program decisions.

Deep system insights. A2MAC1 and BCG will collaborate to leverage teardown-based comparisons across platforms, suppliers, and regions to pinpoint cost gaps and inform redesigns, supplier negotiations, and make-or-buy strategies.

A2MAC1 and BCG will collaborate to leverage teardown-based comparisons across platforms, suppliers, and regions to pinpoint cost gaps and inform redesigns, supplier negotiations, and make-or-buy strategies. Scalable platform solutions. Together, BCG and A2MAC1 will deliver detailed insights into vehicle architecture choices to support long-term cost positioning.

This partnership brings together the data, tools, and expertise to build lasting cost advantage.

Media Contacts:

BCG

Eric Gregoire

+1 617 850 3783

gregoire.eric@bcg.com

A2MAC1

Lisa Mitschak

+49 1732350076

lmitschak@a2mac1.com

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 is a global leader in automotive benchmarking and competitive analysis, supporting manufacturers, suppliers, and mobility innovators worldwide. With a unique combination of data-driven insights, technology expertise, and industry knowledge, A2MAC1 empowers organizations to decode the future of mobility and accelerate transformation. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company operates internationally with offices in India, Germany, North Americas, Japan, China and Korea, serving a broad network of partners and customers across the automotive value chain.

For more information, visit www.a2mac1.com.





