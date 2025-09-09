Sigma Announces AF Cine Lenses and Three New Full-Frame Lenses for Sony E, L-Mount; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the new Sigma announcement of the company’s first-ever autofocus-enabled cine lens, the 28-45mm T2 AF Cine Zoom. It’s the first of a new AF Cine Line representing the company’s intent to bring the optical prowess of its Art lenses into the dedicated filmmaking space. The lens is available for both Sony E and L-mount mirrorless cameras.

Speaking of Art lenses, Sigma is also announcing two new Art lenses for full-frame Sony E and L-Mount cameras, the 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art and the 135mm f/1.4 DG Art, along with the 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens. The trio signals Sigma’s continued dedication to optical innovation for photo-first shooters, with the primes delivering professional-quality portraiture and the new zoom bringing unprecedented versatility to travel and everyday photography.

The 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art lens is a follow-up to the popular 2019 model and improves upon the original’s strong optical performance while reducing the overall footprint. The design adds a lens group for a total of 13, with 17 elements that include one SLD lens and four aspherical lenses yielding improved rendering and clarity across the aperture range. Arranged in a floating focus design that allows the groups to move independently of one another, the lens is nearly an inch shorter at 4.4”, and at 1.7 lb, weighs about 30% less than its predecessor.

The f/1.2 class of 35mm lenses excels at environmental portraiture, with the large maximum aperture offering exceptional subject isolation in the wider perspective. This Sigma lens balances subject sharpness with high-quality bokeh that suppresses color bleeding and double-line artifacts.

At the opposite end of the portraitist’s toolkit lands the 135mm f/1.4 DG Art, which Sigma claims is the first of its kind to deliver autofocus at this wide maximum aperture. The company also states that the new lens’s large bokeh out-butters its infamous “Bokeh Master” 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM lens, long a favorite of portrait photographers. Also featuring 17 elements in 13 groups and a floating focus design, with four FLD and two aspherical elements, the lens suppresses the aberrations characteristic of the focal length to deliver sharp, detailed images with shallow depth-of-field. The 13-blade diaphragm gives the bokeh its natural, near-circular shape.

Sigma anticipates that the lens’s additional speed will position it atop the 135mm portrait prime category, with its bokeh and depth-of-field outclassing that of conventional f/1.8 lenses.

For shooters seeking maximum versatility in a single lens, the company introduces the first-of-its-kind 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary, whose 10x wide-to-tele range is matched by its compact, lightweight form factor. At 4.5” long and weighing 1.2 lb, the lens is built to carry all day and capture the breadth of everyday life. The lens’s construction features 18 elements in 14 groups, with an FLD lens, three SLD lenses, and four aspherical elements.

Within the 28-85mm focal range, the lens also achieves a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, benefiting macro photography. The minimum focusing distance closes down to just 6.5” at 28mm, with a range of 9.9” at the wide end and 25.6” at the tele end.

The autofocus on all three lenses is driven by Sigma’s High-Response Linear Actuator motors, with the Art primes featuring the dual HLA system for fast, quiet, and accurate focusing. All three are built with multiple on-body shooting assist functions, dust and splash-resistant structures, and water and oil-repellent coatings. The Art primes also feature the series’ signature aluminum and magnesium alloy builds.

Accessories for the lenses will accompany the release, including hoods, caps, filters, protectors, and an Arca-type tripod socket for the 135mm f/1.4.

