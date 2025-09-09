Household Products Global Industry Guide 2025 | Moderate Market Growth Driven by Economic and Consumer Shifts

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Products Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global household products market recorded revenues of $314.11 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% between 2019 and 2024.
Global Household Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 76.80 billion units in 2024. The moderate growth of the global household products market during 2019-24 can be attributed to the economic volatility, supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer behaviors.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global household products Market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global household products Market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key household products Market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global household products Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global household products Market by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the global household products Market in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global household products Market?
- How has the Market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global household products Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Household Products
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Companies Featured
- ABC Tissue Products Pty Ltd
- Aekyung Industrial Co Ltd
- AlEn del Norte SA de CV
- Colgate-Palmolive Co
- Daio Paper Corp
- Essity AB
- Fabrica de Jabon La Corona S.A. de C.V.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
- Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co Ltd
- Hayat Kimya Sanayi A.S.
- Hengan International Group Co Ltd
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- Kao Corp
- Kimberly-Clark Corp
- Kruger Inc
- LG Corp
- Lion Corp
- Metsa Group
- Nice Group Co., Ltd.
- Quimica Amparo Ltda
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- RSPL Ltd
- S.C. Johnson & Son Inc
- Salim Group
- The Procter & Gamble Co
- Unilever Plc
- Wings Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpr0p8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.