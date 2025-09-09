Household Products Global Industry Guide 2025 | Moderate Market Growth Driven by Economic and Consumer Shifts

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Products Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household products market recorded revenues of $314.11 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Global Household Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.





Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 76.80 billion units in 2024. The moderate growth of the global household products market during 2019-24 can be attributed to the economic volatility, supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer behaviors.

