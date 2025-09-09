Stanley Cup Final Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025 | NHL Secures 68 Global Media Deals, Highlighted by ESPN's $400M Annual Agreement

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Stanley Cup Final 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2025 Stanley Cup Final, including an examination of its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, ticketing, attendance, and prize money.



68 media deals were signed worldwide for the 2024-25 NHL season (incl. RSNs). TNT held exclusive American rights to show the Stanley Cup Finals 2025 as part of a seven-year deal with the National Hockey League (NHL) worth $225 million annually. As well as showing the Finals in 2023, 2025 and 2027, the agreement covers one conference final series each season, half of the first two rounds of the playoffs, 72 regular season games per year and the annual Winter Classic.

ESPN's $400 million per year deal allows it to exclusively show the Stanley Cup in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 via sister network ABC. The agreement entails extensive live coverage of regular-season and Stanley Cup playoffs games on ESPN's linear channels, plus 25 exclusive national regular-season games per season on ABC. Canadian rights are held by Rogers as part of a 12-year deal running through 2025-26 worth CAD 375 million ($355.35 million) annually, with FTA and French-language rights sublicensed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corportation and TVA Sports, respectively.



81 brands partnered with the NHL for the Stanley Cup Finals. Fanatics replaced adidas as the NHL's on-ice kit supplier in a 10-year deal worth $80 million annually at the start of the 2024-25 season, having previously signed a 16-year deal through 2032-33 to manufacture and supply replica jerseys and other apparel/headwear, as well as 'quick turn-around' merchandise for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final, including the hats and T-shirts worn by the champion team's players. Electronics powerhouse Apple extended their sponsorship of the NHL for the 2024-25 season for $12 million. The agreement sees Apple equipment be provided to the NHL's coaches and referees. The analyst estimates that 13 of the NHL's sponsorship deals were worth $10 million or more annually, including deals with large corporations such as Amazon Web Services, PepsiCo and EA Sports.



The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs had a Prize Pool of approximately $23million. The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), last signed in 2020, includes the provision for an annual increase in prize money. The 2025 pool was $1 million more than the 2024 equivalent. Champions Florida Panthers received $6.5 million for lifting the Stanley Cup; runners up Edmonton Oilers picked up $3.7 million. Teams decide internally how to split the prize money across the roster. For players on league minimum contracts, particularly rookies, a deep playoff run can lead to a substantial bonus payout, potentially exceeding their base salary.



