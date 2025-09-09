Major League Baseball (MLB) Business Analysis Report 2025 | $1.82 Billion in Home Media Rights and $804.9 Million in Sponsorships Drive League Revenues

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Major League Baseball (MLB) 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of MLB 2025" takes a deep dive into the premier competition for baseball in North America. The report explores the biggest rights across the league, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached to MLB, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of the 30 competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against teams, other American sports leagues and other men's professional sports leagues.



The home market rights for MLB are worth $1.82 billion in 2025. The league boasts 48 active sponsors, worth $804.9 million annually. The New York Yankees set to generate the highest sposnorship revenue from a team perspective.



Overview of the media rights landscape. Global media and sponsor partners explored. Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values. Individual team profiles. Team market comparison by sponsorship. Connected social media followers.



Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across MLB. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its affiliated teams. It goes into detail on the key partnerships including its centralized rights with Nike, its four main US broadcasters, jersey patch partnerships and stadium naming rights.

Reasons to Buy

MLB is the premier baseball competition in the world and in Shoehi Ohtani, is now linked to one of the biggest superstars in sport. MLS is considered one of the big five sports professional sports leagues for men in North America and this report offers a comparative look against other major leagues in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Media Landscape



3. League Sponsorship Landscape



4. Team Sponsorship Landscape



5. Team Sponsorship Overview



6. Team Profiles



7. World Series



8. International Series



9. Additional Revenue & Social Media



10. Appendix



Key Data Tables

Home market broadcasters

Regional broadcasters

International broadcasters

NWSL ticket revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pk4sl

