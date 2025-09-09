Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market Industry Report 2025 | Oral Solid Dosages Dominate with Tablets Holding 90% Share

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Finished Dosage Form, Type of Packaging, Scale of Operation, Company Size, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral solid dosage manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2024 to reach USD 23.7 billion in 2025 and USD 36.5 billion by 2035, representing a higher CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Growth and Trends

Despite several novel dosage forms being introduced into the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, oral solid drugs (OSD), particularly tablets and capsules, continue to be the most popular and widely used delivery forms. This is due to the fact that these formulations offer various advantages, including self-administration, stability, cost-effectiveness, convenience of handling, transportation and patient compliance. This mature yet high-value vertical of the overall pharmaceutical industry represents about 90% of the global market share of all formulations intended for human use.

However, OSD manufacturing operations is a complex process requiring specialized equipment and facilities, highly contained working environments and experts with multidisciplinary knowledge. Further, recent evolution to address the upstream bottlenecks associated with active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), such as poor bioavailability, low solubility, bitter taste and high potency, necessitate extensive technical expertise. As a result, drug developers are increasingly relying on contract service providers to leverage their capabilities and yield cost savings opportunities.

Unlike drug developers, the capabilities of these third-party service providers are usually more focused on their respective service portfolios. They support pharmaceutical companies with specialized capabilities ranging from process and formulation development to drug substance characterization, analytical method development, and regulatory filings, as well as capacity for clinical and commercial manufacturing. Considering the growing trend of outsourcing and the ongoing efforts of service providers to improve / expand their offerings, it is anticipated that the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, in the mid to long term.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 300 companies claim to have the required expertise to offer contract manufacturing services for a broad spectrum of oral solid dosage forms, including modified release formulations of tablets and capsules.

Nearly 30% of the players have established end-to-end capabilities, from early development to packaging of oral solids in a variety of containers; this simplifies supplier management activities for sponsor companies.

The current market landscape features the presence of both established and emerging players engaged in the manufacturing of oral solid dosages at various scales of operation, in compliance with the regulatory standards.

With more than 1,350 facilities, oral solid contract manufacturers have established global presence; majority of these players are based in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily in countries, such as China and India.

As part of their growth strategy, CMOs are investing in either expanding their existing facilities / capabilities or building facilities in other regions; majority of these initiatives were undertaken in North America.

The global installed oral solid dosage contract manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; over 30% of this capacity is dedicated to the manufacturing of tablets on a commercial scale.

The demand for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing is rising significantly owing to the growing complexity of APIs; by 2035, it is anticipated to reach over 35,000 metric tonnes, across clinical and commercial scales.

Driven by volume shifts from originators to generics and over-investments to create safety buffers, the contract manufacturing domain is currently witnessing an excess in capacity, thereby propelling consolidation efforts.

Over 65% of the market is expected to be captured by revenues from manufacturing anti-cancer drugs, including those based on HPAPIs; furthermore, North America based players are likely to contribute majorly to this domain.

Report Scope:

Type of Finished Dosage Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Multi-particulates

Others

Type of Packaging

Bottles

Blisters

Sachets

Inhalers

Others

Scale of Operation

Pre-commercial

Commercial

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very Large

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Other Disorders

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Key Players in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Aenova

Alcami

Almac

Cambrex

Hetero Drugs

Ind-Swift

Laboratories

Lonza

Rubicon Research

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4munn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments