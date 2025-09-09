Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025 | Canada's Renewable Energy Targets and Growth Potential

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025 offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country and provides information on renewable policies/developments at a regional/municipal level.

The handbook discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites, and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.



Scope

The handbook covers policy measures and incentives used by Canada to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Canada both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

The handbook will allow you to:

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:



Renewable Energy Policy, Canada

Renewable Energy Market, Overview

Yearly Update

Renewable Energy Targets

Policy Snapshot

Federal Programs, Canada

Clean Electricity Regulations

Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits

New Federal Tax Policy

Carbon Tax

Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR)

Federal Incentive Programs

Hydrogen Energy

Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SRET) Program

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

Renewable Energy Program (REP) - Auctions

Electric Energy Land Use and Visual Assessment Regulation

Net Metering

Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation

Market and Operational Framework for Wind Integration

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

Clean Energy Act

BC Hydro Net Metering

Climate Change Accountability Act

CleanBC Plan

Carbon pricing

Innovative Clean Energy Fund

B.C Hydrogen Strategy

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

Climate and Green Plan

The Climate Action Fund (CAF)

Clean Energy Strategy

Residential Earth Power Loan

Manitoba's Affordable Energy Plan.

Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit

Manitoba Solar Program

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)

Climate Change Action Plan

New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60

Renewable Portfolio Standard

Net Metering

Community Renewable Energy

Large industrial renewable energy purchase program

Powering Our Economy and the World with Clean Energy - Our Path Forward to 2035

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador

2007 Energy Plan

Net Metering

Biogas Electricity Generation Program

Hydrogen Development Action Plan

Offshore Wind Energy Development

Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI)

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

2030 Energy Strategy

The Energy Action Plan (2022-2025)

Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

Net Metering

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

Renewable Energy Target

Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

Business Plan 2024-25

Renewable Electricity Standard Regulations

Energy Reform Act

Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS)

Net Metering

Hydrogen Innovation Program

Renewable to Retail Program

Offshore Wind Auctions

Bill 471 and Bill C-49

Marine Renewable Energy Act

Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program

SolarHomes Program

Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

Green Energy Repeal Act, 2018

Bill 34

Long Term Energy Plan, 2017

Climate Change Mitigation and Low-carbon Economy Act

Net Metering

Virtual Net Metering

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)

Provincial Energy Strategy (2016)

Tax exemption.

Clean Energy Price Incentive

Net metering

Solar Electric Rebate Program

Energy Saving Bonds

Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

Renewable Energy Target

Plan for a Green Economy 2030 (PGE)

Energy Policy 2030

Net Metering

Auctions

Renoclimat

Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

Renewable Energy Targets

Request for qualification (RFQ) & Request for proposal (RFP) Process

Net Metering Program

Solar PV Incentive Programe

