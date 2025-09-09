Data Center Construction Market Technology & Forecast Outlook 2025-2033, with AECOM, Whiting-Turner, Jacobs Solutions, DPR Construction, Skanska USA, Balfour Beatty, and Hensel Phelps

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Technology & Forecast Outlook 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Construction Market is expected to reach US$ 103.96 billion by 2033 from US$ 56.5 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.01% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the reasons driving the market's expansion include the growing need for reliable digital infrastructure and increased expenditures in mechanical and electrical construction to improve sustainability, efficiency, and dependability across different geographies.







The growing need for digital services, cloud computing, and data storage solutions is propelling the strong expansion of the worldwide data center building market. Technological developments like artificial intelligence, edge computing, and the Internet of Things are driving this expansion since they call for scalable and effective infrastructure.

With a major movement toward energy-efficient designs, renewable energy sources, and green construction methods to reduce environmental effect, sustainability has taken center stage. Prefabricated and modular building techniques are becoming more and more popular since they save money and can be deployed more quickly. North America leads the region in investment, but Asia-Pacific is expanding quickly, especially in nations like China and India, thanks to government assistance and digital transformation programs. The market is anticipated to keep growing, and significant expenditures are anticipated over the next several years.



Key Factors Driving the Data Center Construction Market Growth

Growing Concerns about Cybersecurity



Businesses are investing more in robust and secure data center infrastructures as a result of growing cybersecurity concerns. According to the 2023 Identity Theft Resource Center report, 2,365 cyberattacks targeted 343,338,964 individuals in 2023. Due to an increase in data breaches and cyberattacks, businesses are concentrating on developing data centers with more security measures. This includes cyber defenses like firewalls and intrusion detection systems as well as enhancements to physical security like biometric access restrictions. To protect sensitive data, highly secure data processing and storage facilities are essential for sectors including government, healthcare, and finance.



Developments in Technology and the Need for Infrastructure



Data centers must be planned and constructed to handle increased data traffic and provide high-speed connection in order to leverage fiber optics and faster networking technologies. The need for sophisticated data centers that can manage demanding computing activities and provide large storage capacity is being driven by enterprises' growing reliance on AI, ML, and blockchain technologies. For example, Eaton Corporation Inc. unveiled its SmartRack modular data center in February 2024, meeting the growing need for edge computing and artificial intelligence by providing rapid deployment in a few of days. In keeping with Eaton's comprehensive power management solutions, it was designed for various buildings and has cooling systems and can support a load of up to 150kW of equipment.



Additionally, a surge in development projects across many locations is a result of efforts to vary data center sites in order to preserve data sovereignty and lower latency. These factors guarantee a steady need for state-of-the-art data center systems that can accommodate upcoming developments in technology.



Initiatives for Sustainability and Adherence to Regulations



The market for data center building is significantly shaped by initiatives to advance sustainability and strict regulatory requirements. As environmental concerns get more attention, there is a discernible trend toward green data centers, which use efficient cooling and renewable energy to lower carbon footprints. Due to stricter regulations pertaining to environmental impacts and energy efficiency, companies are concentrating on sustainable building practices and technology. In addition to reducing operating costs, this trend enhances businesses' standing with regard to corporate social responsibility (CSR). In an effort to reduce carbon emissions and achieve sustainability objectives, Vertiv Group Corporation unveiled TimberMod, a modular data center composed primarily of wood, in November 2023.



Timber data centers have been shown to be robust and fire-resistant, despite early criticism, which is in line with the industry's environmental goals. Additionally, as part of Japan's NEDO initiative in February 2022, Fujitsu is leading the way in developing photonics smart NICs and energy-efficient CPUs for future green data centers. By 2030, the initiative aims to significantly reduce data center energy consumption, contributing to the development of environmentally friendly digital infrastructure.



Challenges in the Data Center Construction Market

Energy Consumption and Sustainability



Two major issues facing the data center building industry are energy consumption and sustainability. Data centers are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the world because they need a lot of electricity to run computers, cooling systems, and other equipment. The strain on energy resources is increasing along with the demand for digital services. It might be difficult to strike a balance between sustainability objectives and high-performance needs. To lower carbon footprints and adhere to environmental requirements, operators must implement energy-efficient technology, renewable energy sources, and sophisticated cooling systems. Furthermore, it is now crucial to construct data centers with sustainability in mind from the beginning, using efficient layouts and green building techniques. The demand for sustainable data center construction solutions is further heightened by the drive for net-zero emissions and corporate ESG obligations.



Land and Location Constraints



When building a data center, land and geographical limitations provide a big obstacle. Finding appropriate locations is harder as demand for data processing and storage increases, especially in metropolitan areas with high demand. Large geographical areas with reliable network connectivity, water supplies for cooling, and high-capacity power infrastructures are necessary for data centers. But these sites are either hard to come by, costly, or subject to zoning and other regulations. Availability is further constrained in urban settings by competition for space from commercial, industrial, and residential projects. Approvals may also be delayed or prevented by community objections and environmental impact studies. While maintaining operational effectiveness and future scalability, these limitations force developers to investigate alternate options including edge data centers, modular architectures, or reusing existing structures.



Data Center Construction Market Overview by Regions



North America leads the data center building market because of its robust digital infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is growing quickly due to digital transformation. While new markets in the Middle East and Latin America are gradually growing, Europe is concentrating on sustainable construction. The following provides a market overview by region:



United States Data Center Construction Market



The growing need for digital services, cloud computing, and data storage solutions is propelling the data center building industry in the United States. Technological developments like artificial intelligence, edge computing, and the Internet of Things are driving this expansion since they call for scalable and effective infrastructure. With a major movement toward energy-efficient designs, renewable energy sources, and green construction methods to reduce environmental effect, sustainability has taken center stage.



India Data Center Construction Market



The growing need for digital services, cloud computing, and data storage solutions is propelling the data center development industry in India. Developments in technologies like artificial intelligence, edge computing, and the Internet of Things, which need for scalable and effective infrastructure, are driving this development. In an effort to lessen its negative effects on the environment, energy-efficient designs, renewable energy sources, and green construction techniques have grown increasingly popular. Due to their quicker deployment and lower costs, prefabricated and modular building techniques are becoming more and more popular. While Asia-Pacific is seeing fast expansion, especially in nations like China and India, thanks to government assistance and digital transformation programs, North America leads the region in investment. The market is anticipated to keep growing, and significant expenditures are anticipated over the next several years.



United Arab Emirates Data Center Construction Market



Thanks to its strategic objectives in sustainability and digital transformation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is quickly becoming a major participant in the global data center building industry. With significant investments in data center infrastructure, key areas like Abu Dhabi and Dubai are at the heart of this boom. Large-scale data center developments are the result of the UAE's dedication to becoming a worldwide center for digital services and artificial intelligence. With a focus on energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, these buildings are intended to satisfy international requirements.

The industry is defined by an increasing need for colocation services, which is bolstered by the existence of significant cloud service providers and telecom firms. The UAE's leadership in the Middle East's digital economy may be attributed to the data center building industry's potential for steady expansion as long as the country continues to place a high priority on technical innovation.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $103.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



