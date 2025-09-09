Programmatic Advertising Market Size to Surpass USD 4397.68 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising AI Adoption and Data-Driven Marketing Strategies | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Programmatic Advertising Market size was valued at USD 833.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4397.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.21% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

AI-Powered Automation Redefines Programmatic Advertising, Driving the Next Era of Data-Rich and Real-Time Marketing

The scope of the global programmatic advertising market extends far beyond simple digital ad placement, it represents the next stage of automated, data-rich, and AI-powered marketing. Global businesses are rapidly transitioning from manual ad buying toward fully automated systems that optimize campaigns in real time. The adoption of AI and machine learning technologies is a primary driver, as these tools enhance personalization, streamline bidding processes, and deliver tailored campaigns across diverse channels.





The U.S. market alone, valued at USD 197.22 billion in 2024, is on track to surpass USD 1027.79 billion by 2032, fueled by personalized campaigns, widespread mobile adoption, and integration of AI-driven ad platforms. Globally, the programmatic advertising market is positioned as the cornerstone of digital transformation in marketing.

Segment Analysis

By End-Use

The Retail & Consumer Goods segment dominated the market in 2024 with a 34% share, as brands focus on leveraging real-time targeting and extensive customer databases to drive conversions. Precision marketing enables retailers to reach buyers at critical moments, making this sector a consistent leader. Meanwhile, the Media & Entertainment segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.95% over 2025–2032, fueled by soaring digital content consumption across OTT platforms, gaming, and streaming services. Personalized and interactive ad formats make programmatic a natural fit for this fast-growing sector.

By Channel

Mobile & Tablets accounted for 50% of the market in 2024, driven by widespread smartphone penetration and mobile-first content consumption. The segment benefits from location-aware, hyper-targeted ad delivery. However, the other category, covering smart TVs, wearables, and voice assistants, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.15%, offering new frontiers for programmatic innovation as connected devices proliferate.

By Ad Format

Video ads led with a 24% revenue share in 2024, thanks to high engagement on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and connected TV. Video’s immersive storytelling and measurable ROI make it the preferred choice for advertisers. The Image format, however, is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 24.56%, driven by lightweight, fast-loading ads ideal for mobile-first ecosystems and social networks.

By Auction

Real-Time Bidding (RTB) dominated with a 42% share in 2024 due to its efficiency and scalability across open exchanges. However, Private Marketplaces (PMPs) are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.99%, as advertisers seek brand-safe, fraud-resistant, and transparent environments for premium inventory.

North America Dominates Programmatic Advertising Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America led the global programmatic advertising market in 2024 with a 33% share, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, high ad-tech adoption, and the strong presence of global technology leaders. The U.S. remains the region’s powerhouse, owing to its mature consumer markets, large digital ad spends, and early embrace of AI-driven platforms.

Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.08%, driven by surging smartphone adoption, e-commerce growth, and increasing internet connectivity. Countries like China, with its vast digital user base and advanced AI integration, dominate the regional market, while India and Southeast Asia offer untapped growth opportunities for mobile and video advertising.

Europe continues to show steady growth, bolstered by rising demand for data-driven ad solutions and strong regulatory frameworks that emphasize privacy-first marketing. The U.K. leads in regional adoption thanks to robust digital infrastructure and high advertising spend.

Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing emerging growth, fueled by rising internet penetration and mobile adoption. Expanding digital ecosystems and increasing advertiser interest are gradually transforming these regions into viable markets for programmatic platforms.

Recent Developments:

2025: Meta Platforms announced plans to roll out fully autonomous AI-powered ad creation across Facebook and Instagram by 2026, enabling campaigns to be set up with minimal inputs, such as images and budgets.

2024: Google Ads introduced new generative AI features at DMEXCO 2024, offering enhanced insights and customization tools to give advertisers greater control over AI-driven campaigns.

Exclusive sections of the report (the USPs):

Programmatic adoption & penetration index – helps you evaluate the share of digital ad spend shifting to programmatic channels, penetration across industries, and the dominance of formats such as video, display, and native ads.

– helps you evaluate the share of digital ad spend shifting to programmatic channels, penetration across industries, and the dominance of formats such as video, display, and native ads. Performance & ROI benchmarks – provides key insights into CPM, CTR, conversion rates, and global ROAS averages, enabling advertisers to benchmark campaign effectiveness and optimize spend strategies.

– provides key insights into CPM, CTR, conversion rates, and global ROAS averages, enabling advertisers to benchmark campaign effectiveness and optimize spend strategies. Technology & platform utilization matrix – helps you assess advertiser reliance on DSPs, DMPs, and SSPs, and the growing share of AI-driven campaign optimization, mobile vs. desktop spend, and rise of CTV/OTT programmatic delivery.

– helps you assess advertiser reliance on DSPs, DMPs, and SSPs, and the growing share of AI-driven campaign optimization, mobile vs. desktop spend, and rise of CTV/OTT programmatic delivery. Privacy & compliance readiness scorecard – tracks advertiser adaptation to cookie deprecation, use of first-party data, compliance with GDPR/CCPA, and availability of consent management tools that ensure sustainable and transparent growth.

– tracks advertiser adaptation to cookie deprecation, use of first-party data, compliance with GDPR/CCPA, and availability of consent management tools that ensure sustainable and transparent growth. Programmatic spending & investment outlook – helps you understand budget allocation patterns across SMEs vs. large enterprises, branding vs. performance campaigns, and the concentration of ad spend among leading platforms, along with risks like ad fraud.

– helps you understand budget allocation patterns across SMEs vs. large enterprises, branding vs. performance campaigns, and the concentration of ad spend among leading platforms, along with risks like ad fraud. Fraud & transparency risk index – highlights ad fraud rates in programmatic transactions, contrasting open auctions with private marketplace deals, helping stakeholders assess the safety and trustworthiness of their programmatic investments.

