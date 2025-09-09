Top 20 Global Data Center Rack Companies Ranked in New 2025 Data Centre Rack Evaluation Report

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Rack - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Rack Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Data Center Rack. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 20 Data Center Rack Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Data center racks play a vital role in housing and organizing critical IT, networking, cooling, and power infrastructure within data centers. These racks safeguard essential components such as rack servers, storage devices, network equipment, power distribution units (PDUs), and sensors, ensuring reliable and efficient operation.

With the global rise in colocation facilities and the growing demand for high-density server deployments, data centers are increasingly adopting taller, deeper, and wider rack configurations to optimize space and performance. The orientation and structure of rack enclosures also significantly influence energy efficiency, making them a key factor in designing sustainable data center environments. As a result, there is a growing opportunity for vendors to develop and offer rugged, advanced rack solutions tailored for demanding operating conditions.



Historically, data centers were developed with minimal planning and lacked efficient cooling and power infrastructure. However, as power densities have increased, the need for optimized airflow and thermal management has become critical. Over time, data center racks have evolved significantly in both form and function. In the past, separate racks were used for servers, storage, and networking, leading to inefficient use of space.

Today, with the rising cost of real estate and the demand for maximized performance in compact environments, racks have become more integrated and space efficient. Modern data center racks are not only taller and wider but also smarter, equipped with sensing and monitoring capabilities. Additionally, vendors now offer customizable rack solutions designed to meet the specific needs of enterprises, enabling better space utilization, operational efficiency, and scalability.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Data Center Rack companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Center Rack quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Data Center Rack market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Schneider Electric, Hpe, Rittal, Eaton, Vertiv, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Ibm, Legrand, Cisco, Commscope, Oracle, Belden, Panduit, Lenovo, Black Box, Huawei, Nec Corporation, Asus, and Nvent.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Schneider Electric



Schneider Electric stands out as a leader with its advanced NetShelter rack solutions that blend scalability and energy efficiency. The company emphasizes innovation through its EcoStruxure platform, enhancing real-time monitoring and power distribution capabilities. Schneider Electric's strong focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with the broader shift towards greener operations in the data center industry. Their product portfolio includes high-density, integrated systems catering to diverse environments such as enterprise, colocation, and edge data centers.



Vertiv



Vertiv emerges as another key player with its comprehensive range of rack and enclosure solutions tailored for enterprise, edge, and hyperscale environments. Their focus on energy efficiency is evident through integrated systems that enhance power distribution and cooling. Vertiv's strategic acquisitions like E+I Engineering have strengthened its offerings in power distribution, particularly meeting the demands of edge computing and AI workloads.



Eaton



Eaton is a prominent player, well-regarded for its power management solutions that span across electrical, aerospace, and vehicle sectors. Its SmartRack Modular Data Centers combine efficient power distribution with robust rack solutions suitable for high-density applications. Eaton's focus on modular and heavy-duty racks positions it strongly amidst trends favoring scalability and sustainability.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Data Generation and Storage Needs from Cloud Computing, AI, and IoT Adoption of Modular and Edge Data Centers Surge in Data Center Facilities Across Geographies Increase in Server and Storage Density

Restraints Space and Power Limitations in Legacy Data Centers High Initial Setup Cost Associated with Advanced Rack Infrastructure

Opportunities Innovations in Thermal Management and Smart Rack Technologies Rising Adoption of AI & ML Workload, Requiring Optimized Rack Infrastructure Surge in Hyperscale Deployment

Challenges Integration of Modular Racks with Legacy Infrastructure and Backward Compatibility Ensuring Physical Security and Compliance with Data Protection Regulations



Industry Trends

Brief History of Data Center Rack Market

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Current and Emerging Business Models

Future Landscape of Data Center Rack Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI

Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Data Center Rack Players

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024 Stars Emerging Leaders Pervasive Players Participants Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Brand/Product Comparison

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

Schneider Electric

HPE

Rittal

Eaton

Vertiv

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

IBM

Legrand

Cisco

Other Players

Commscope

Oracle

Belden

Panduit

Lenovo

Black Box

Huawei

Nec Corporation

Asus

Nvent

Startup/SMEs

Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets

IMS Engineered Products

Cheval

Yotta Infrastructure

Chatsworth Products

Iron Systems

Inspur Systems

Rackbank Datacenters

Vantage Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83cs4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.