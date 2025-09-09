Pea Protein Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Burcon NutraScience, Cargill, Cosucra, DuPont de Nemours, Glanbia, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, and Yutong Industrial Co.

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pea Protein Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pea Protein Market is expected to grow from USD 1.424 billion in 2025 to USD 2.150 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.59%.



The Global Pea Protein Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving pea protein industry, driven by increasing demand for plant-based proteins and sustainable food solutions. This study targets industry experts, offering detailed insights into market dynamics, technological advancements, and competitive strategies shaping the global pea protein landscape.

With a focus on key market players and their recent developments, the Global Pea Protein Market Study aims to equip stakeholders with actionable intelligence to navigate this dynamic market.





The Global Pea Protein Market Study examines the market's growth trajectory, segmented by source (organic and conventional), type (protein concentrates, isolates, hydrolysates, and textured pea protein), form (liquid and dry), application (meat substitutes, dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific). The study leverages a robust research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources, to deliver precise market forecasts and competitive intelligence.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



The competitive landscape section of the Global Pea Protein Market Study highlights the strategic initiatives of major players, including product innovations, expansions, and partnerships.

Below are two notable developments from key market players:



Roquette Freres: In February 2024, Roquette Freres launched four multi-functional pea proteins under its NUTRALYS range, designed to enhance taste, texture, and versatility in plant-based foods and high-protein nutritional products. This innovation strengthens Roquette's position as a global leader in plant-based ingredients, addressing consumer demand for improved sensory profiles in meat alternatives and dietary supplements. Additionally, in November 2021, Roquette opened the world's largest pea protein factory in Canada, significantly boosting its production capacity to meet rising global demand.



Ingredion Incorporated: In July 2024, Ingredion introduced Vitessence Pea 100 HD, a pea protein optimized for cold-pressed bars in the U.S. and Canada markets, offering enhanced softness and shelf-life stability. This product launch reflects Ingredion's commitment to addressing consumer preferences for high-protein, plant-based snacks. Furthermore, Ingredion's VITESSENCE Pulse 1803 pea protein isolate, launched in 2023, targets the EMEA region's demand for high-protein plant-based foods, showcasing the company's focus on regional market expansion and innovation.



These developments underscore the intense competition and innovation within the pea protein market, as companies invest in R&D and production capacity to capture growing consumer interest in sustainable and health-focused protein solutions.



The Global Pea Protein Market Study offers industry experts a detailed roadmap to understand the competitive dynamics and growth opportunities in the pea protein sector. By analyzing key developments from leading players like Roquette Freres and Ingredion Incorporated, the study highlights the strategic importance of innovation and scalability in maintaining market leadership.

As the demand for plant-based proteins continues to surge, the Global Pea Protein Market Study serves as an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging trends and navigate the competitive landscape effectively.Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others): Burcon NutraScience Corporation Cargill, Incorporated Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Glanbia plc Ingredion Incorporated Kerry Group plc Now Health Group, Inc. Roquette Freres Yutong Industrial Co.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Protein Hydrolysate

Textured Pea Protein

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Application

Meat Substitutes/ Plant-Based Meat

Dietary Supplement

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe UK Germany France Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Taiwan Others



