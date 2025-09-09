Turboprops take center stage at Washington aviation conference as airlines face regional fleet renewal

Washington D.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. regional airlines grapple with rising operating costs, pilot shortages, and the urgent need to replace aging 30- to 50-seat aircraft, the industry stands at a pivotal crossroads. The demand for lower fuel burn and fleet modernization has never been more pressing.

At this year’s Regional Airline Association (RAA) Leaders Conference, to be held September 17–19 in Washington, D.C., German regional aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft will showcase its response to these challenges: the D328eco® turboprop—a next-generation aircraft designed to meet the evolving needs of regional aviation.

“This is not just about one aircraft - it’s about reshaping regional mobility,” said Anastasija Visnakova, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Deutsche Aircraft. “By reducing costs on short-haul routes by up to 40% compared to jets, we’re enabling carriers to restore service and open new routes for communities in need of reliable connections.”

Visnakova will also join OEM leaders in the CEO Panel: The Next 50 Years on Friday, September 19 (11:45 AM – 12:20 PM), where she will share perspectives on how innovation and new entrants will shape the industry and passenger experience over the next half-century.

Engineered from the ground up to address today’s market demands, the D328eco® goes beyond the limitations of legacy turboprops developed in the 1980s. Its key advantages include:

Operational efficiency – up to 40% lower seat cost compared with previous-generation turboprops and regional jets in the same size category; significantly reduced fuel burn compared to the ageing same segment aircraft both cater to operational efficiency, cost reduction and significant CO2 emission reduction.

Right-sized connectivity – 40-passenger capacity tailored for underserved and short-haul routes where jets underperform.

– 40-passenger capacity tailored for underserved and short-haul routes where jets underperform. Multi-role flexibility – Configurable for passenger, cargo, medevac, and special missions, building on the proven heritage of the D328® platform, including the U.S. Air Force “Wolfhound.”

– Configurable for passenger, cargo, medevac, and special missions, building on the proven heritage of the D328® platform, including the U.S. Air Force “Wolfhound.” Strategic Market timing – A cost-effective replacement strategy for aging regional fleets, aligned with expanding infrastructure investments.

Media availability

Deutsche Aircraft executives will be available for interviews during the RAA Leaders Conference:

Anastasija Visnakova – VP of Sales & Marketing (panel participant; available in-person and virtually)

– VP of Sales & Marketing (panel participant; available in-person and virtually) Nils Heuer – Director of Sales (available in-person and virtually)

As regional carriers face mounting economic and operational pressures, Deutsche Aircraft sees the D328eco as a practical path to restoring service and strengthening community connections.

