Boston Semi Equipment Adds New Handler Product Lines to Expand Test and Back-end Manufacturing Product Portfolio

LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global leader in semiconductor test automation solutions, today introduced several new product lines under a partnership with a leading semiconductor original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Asia. The agreement allows BSE to expand its tool offerings and support a broader range of customer needs across test and back-end manufacturing.

The new product lines include a portfolio of high-performance pick-and-place handlers, system-level test (SLT) solutions, and strip and film frame-handling solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of semiconductor test and back-end manufacturing. These systems will be offered exclusively under the BSE brand and supported by BSE’s award-winning global service and applications engineering teams. The broader portfolio strengthens BSE’s position as a trusted partner to semiconductor manufacturers seeking to streamline operations, reduce complexity and scale automation with confidence.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver reliable, high-speed solutions that meet the demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing,” said Colin P. Scholefield, co-CEO of Boston Semi Equipment. “By adding these proven systems to our product lineup, we’re expanding our ability to serve more customers across the value chain. The agreement also introduces an Asian-based manufacturing capability and co-development opportunities for new products in the future, strengthening our global footprint and ability to support our customers worldwide.”

The new offerings reflect BSE’s ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive solutions across a diverse range of test applications. Systems will be available for shipment immediately, with additional product releases scheduled over the next several quarters.

For additional product details and information on BSE’s services, contact your local BSE sales representative or visit www.bsegroup.com.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE) is a worldwide provider of automated test solutions for the semiconductor industry. BSE delivers proven technologies and cost-effective solutions to customers across a wide range of semiconductor test and assembly applications. The company offers new and refurbished equipment, as well as engineering services and global support.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/989fcfbb-9281-4928-94e3-5338cb143c8d