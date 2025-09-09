The BANK of Greenland is exploring the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred capital

As part of the ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure, the BANK of Greenland has decided to explore the possibility of issuing Senior Non-Preferred capital (Tier 3).
If there is satisfactory market interest, the issue is expected to be completed before the end of September 2025.
Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.
Please direct any questions to Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard.
