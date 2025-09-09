The BANK of Greenland is exploring the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred capital

As part of the ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure, the BANK of Greenland has decided to explore the possibility of issuing Senior Non-Preferred capital (Tier 3).

If there is satisfactory market interest, the issue is expected to be completed before the end of September 2025.

Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.

Please direct any questions to Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

