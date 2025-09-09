CoinEx Strengthens CET Value with Accumulated $142M Burn, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment

HONG KONG, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the successful completion of its 8th Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025, eliminating a total of 22,207,653.46 CET from circulation on September 2, 2025.

To date, CoinEx has destroyed CET valued at approximately $142 million USD, reducing the total supply by 73%. This makes CET one of the most heavily burned exchange tokens across the entire crypto industry.



CET’s Healthy Cycle The Proof of CoinEx’s Longtermism

This ongoing repurchase and burning program demonstrates CoinEx’s commitment to reinforcing the value and sustainability of CET.



CoinEx operates a daily repurchase mechanism, allocating 20% of trading fee income to buy back CET. At the close of each month, the accumulated CET is permanently burned.

Over the past 8 years, CoinEx has remained committed to maintaining a healthy and sustainable cycle for CET. Our repurchase-and-burn mechanism reflects a focus on long-term value rather than short-term speculation. Step by step, we continue to work alongside CET holders to ensure that its value is steadily realized and preserved.

By consistently reducing CET supply, CoinEx reassures its global community of traders that the exchange is aligned with user interests rather than short-term profit.

CET Holders Privileges and CET Empowerment

As the native token of the CoinEx ecosystem, CET offers holders a wide range of exclusive privileges and practical benefits. By holding CET, users can enjoy trading fee deductions, unlock VIP tiers with greater discounts, and access premium trading experiences at reduced costs.

Beyond trading, CET also serves as a gateway to CoinEx Mining, where users can participate with potential returns as high as 285% APR, creating lucrative opportunities for long-term supporters.

CoinEx continues to empower CET by expanding its applications and unlocking new possibilities within the ecosystem. From trading incentives to mining and staking, CET is deeply integrated into the CoinEx platform, ensuring that it is not merely a utility token but a vital asset that reflects CoinEx’s commitment to long-term value creation.

CoinEx’s track record with CET burns underscores its reputation as a reliable and visionary exchange that prioritizes transparency and sustainability. Looking ahead, CoinEx will continue to explore new utilities and privileges to maximize the value of CET for its global community.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

