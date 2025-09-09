CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s Global Pharmaceutical Distributor, Assumes Presidency of EUROPACCESS, Enhancing Access to Innovative Medicines

WATFORD, United Kingdom and BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and commercialization service provider, announces its appointment as president of EUROPACCESS, a strategic joint venture of seven pharmaceutical service providers across Europe. Offering integrated, commercialisation and market access solutions to help navigate the complex healthcare systems throughout Europe, EUROPACCESS draws upon the leadership role of CHAPPER healthcare and its 50-year legacy of dedication to helping manufacturers improve patient outcomes by enhancing access to innovative therapies.

“For over five decades, CHAPPER healthcare has been bridging supply gaps and delivering medicines where they are needed most,” says Jonathan Chapper, CEO of CHAPPER healthcare. “Leading EUROPACCESS allows us to expand our mission to meet the growing needs of the specialty pharmaceutical supply chain across Europe, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers.”

Founded in 1975 by pharmacist Philip Chapper, CHAPPER healthcare has grown into a trusted partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers and healthcare providers across more than 75 countries. The company specialises in sourcing and supplying unlicensed and hard-to-access medicines, managing shortages and supporting early access and named patient programmes. With MHRA-licensed warehouses in the UK and additional facilities in Germany, Ireland and the United States, CHAPPER healthcare delivers fully compliant, temperature-controlled supply chain logistics with speed and reliability.

EUROPACCESS, led by CHAPPER healthcare, is a dynamic alliance comprising leading pharmaceutical service providers across Europe:

Together, these seven partners collectively provide life sciences stakeholders with a seamless market entry into more than 30 European healthcare systems and distribution networks, reaching over 6,000 hospitals. This extensive network leverages deep local expertise to accelerate market access and ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

Through its integrated network, EUROPACCESS offers a full suite of services tailored to support pharmaceutical product launches, distribution and lifecycle management. These services include:

Dossier submission and regulatory filings

Quality assurance and pharmacovigilance

Temperature-controlled storage and logistics

Reporting to national health authorities

Product launch and market access strategy

Localised sales, marketing and medical science liaison support

Data collection and analysis for outcomes reporting





“Our leadership in EUROPACCESS reflects our commitment to providing not just service capabilities but also meeting the needs of patients and their support systems,” adds Chapper. “Together, we are building a resilient, responsive and personalised pharmaceutical distribution model that delivers real impact.”

As AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and commercialization service provider, CHAPPER healthcare plays a vital role in advancing a comprehensive strategy to improve access to specialty and rare disease therapies worldwide. Through its leadership in EUROPACCESS, AscellaHealth further strengthens its European presence by leveraging CHAPPER’s local expertise and trusted distribution infrastructure.

“Assuming leadership of EUROPACCESS marks a significant milestone for AscellaHealth,” says Bill Oldham, chairman and president of AscellaHealth. “Together, we are committed to transforming pharmaceutical access across Europe with timely, secure and patient-centric solutions.”

Extending a strong commitment to advancing patient access to treatment and reinforcing global leadership in pharmaceutical distribution and specialty pharmacy services – including the role as president of EUROPACCESS, CHAPPER healthcare will participate in key industry events throughout the year. Join our team at the upcoming expopharm in Düsseldorf, 16–18 September 2025, at the CHAPPER healthcare booth located in Hall 3, Stand 3E75. To arrange a 1:1 meeting during the event, please contact John Burton – john.burton@chapperhealthcare.com.

About EUROPACCESS

EUROPACCESS is a strategic joint venture formed by seven leading European pharmaceutical service providers. By combining regulatory, distribution, and commercialisation expertise, EUROPACCESS offers life science stakeholders a unified pathway to launch, distribute, and monitor therapies across Europe. Visit www.europaccess-pharma.com.

About CHAPPER healthcare

CHAPPER healthcare is AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor, and commercialisation service provider, offering specialty pharmacy services with direct-to-patient dispensing capabilities. * In collaboration with AscellaHealth, a U.S.-headquartered provider of life sciences solutions specialising in complex, chronic and rare diseases, CHAPPER healthcare delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the specialty pharmacy landscape.

Renowned for its long-standing reputation in supplying both licensed and unlicensed medicines, CHAPPER healthcare partners directly with life sciences manufacturers to deliver key distribution services throughout the United Kingdom, European Union and beyond through its alliance with EUROPACCESS. Together, these integrated offerings enhance access for life sciences stakeholders worldwide. www.ChapperHealthcare.com

*CHAPPER healthcare is wholly owned by Innovative Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of AscellaHealth, LLC.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.eu or www.AscellaHealth.com.

