Content Management is Dead — Contentstack Announces Agent OS to Power Adaptive Experiences in the “Context Economy”

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The era of content management is over. Today, Contentstack , the headless CMS pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, announced Agent OS, a breakthrough in agentic AI that ushers in the age of context management, where brand interactions adapt instantly to each customer. With Agent OS, data, content and brand intelligence finally work in concert, enabling truly customer-driven experiences at scale.

Traditional content management and rules-based personalization are giving way to one-to-one interactions led by the customer. These adaptive experiences shift fluidly in response to an individual’s historical behavior, preferences and real-time engagement. This transformation away from one-size-fits-all digital experiences signals the arrival of the “Context Economy” — a world where value is created not by what brands publish, but by how intelligently they adapt.

“Context is the most important currency in business,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “For decades, marketers have relied on segments, rules and best guesses to engage customers. Agent OS in the Contentstack Edge platform changes that forever.”

While automation and AI address many challenges for brands, they rarely operate with full brand and customer context. Agent OS is the unified foundation for AI agents and automations with complete understanding of brand voice and real-time customer insights.

Agents have access to a brand’s content, voice, audience profiling and insights, and other Contentstack tools to handle predictable tasks and ensure on-brand outputs where it matters.

Automations remove the need to switch between tools, set up manual workflows, and configure repetitive, low-value AI prompts.

Polaris, Contentstack’s interactive co-pilot, will be always-on throughout Contentstack Edge, supercharging productivity and eliminating guesswork for marketing teams.



Contentstack also revealed a new brand identity, reflecting that today’s rapid pace of innovation requires a new perspective.

“There will be before the Context Economy, and after. There’s no going back,” said Gurdeep Dhillon, CMO at Contentstack. “Our rebrand reflects this sea change and positions us to lead our customers into this new era. Brands that win context will gain a lasting advantage, and Agent OS gives them the intelligence and agility to do it consistently and at scale.”

Agent OS will be unveiled on stage at ContentCon London , with general availability coming soon. Speakers from Air France-KLM, bol, Icelandair, and Mondelēz International will share how they build the world’s best digital experiences with Contentstack. The announcement builds on a milestone year for Contentstack, which began with the acquisition of Lytics in January and continued with the rollout of its adaptive digital experience platform Contentstack Edge.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world’s best digital experiences with the world’s first adaptive Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Iconic brands like Walmart, Mattel, MongoDB, and Burberry rely on Contentstack to deliver real-time, personalized customer experiences, powered by content, data and agentic AI.

By turning raw data into context-rich insights, Contentstack Edge empowers brands to move beyond static personalization toward true adaptive, in-the-moment connections that resonate with every customer, across every channel. A recognized leader in customer care and a proud supporter of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code, Contentstack is committed to innovation with purpose, community impact, and helping brands around the world reimagine possible.

Learn more at https://www.contentstack.com .

