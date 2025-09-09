Building Envelope Market Size to be Valued at USD 183 Billion by 2032 Owing to Surging Awareness Related to Sustainable Construction Globally | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Envelope Market size was valued at USD 120 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 183 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2025-2032.

Global Energy Efficiency Regulations are Boosting the Adoption of High-Performance Building Envelopes Globally

The Building Envelope Systems Industry is witnessing a significant transformation as sustainability and energy efficiency regulations become a central focus in the building sector. The Global Building Envelope Market is increasingly shaped by these standards, as buildings account for nearly 40% of global energy consumption and carbon emissions. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening energy efficiency requirements, emphasizing the critical role of building envelopes in thermal insulation and reducing energy loss.





By Product, in the Building Envelope Market, Walls and Cladding Segment is Dominating

The walls and cladding systems emerged as the dominant product segment in 2024 due to the indicative of the ongoing need for exterior that provides structural soundness. The roof segment is growing at the fastest rate due to surging focus on energy-efficient roofing materials, innovative designs, and increasing penetration of sustainable and lightweight solutions in roofing.

By End-Use, Residential Sector Led the Building Envelope Market In 2024

The residential sector led the building envelope market in 2024 owing ongoing construction and renovation activities across homes and apartment complexes. The commercial segment is set to become the fastest-growing end-use segmentation. The boom in office spaces, retail complexes, and mixed-use developments has spurred demand for customized building envelope solutions that ensure high performance.

By Material Type, Metal Dominated the Market in 2024

The metal segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to its strength, durability, and adaptability across various construction applications. Composites is the fastest growing segment in the market. The segment’s dominance is driven by lightweight characteristics, versatility, and ability to provide better insulation and weatherproofing driving adoption.

By Function/Performance, Thermal Insulation Led the Market in 2024

Thermal insulation systems held a leading position in the building envelope market in 2024 as these systems reduce heating and cooling demands, improve indoor air quality, and contribute to sustainability goals by lowering energy consumption.

By Region, North America Held the Dominant Market Share in 2024; Asia Pacific Witnessed Substantial Growth in the Market

In 2024, North America dominated the global building envelope market in 2024 with a 33% share owing to Strong requirements via building regulations and government initiatives for energy-efficient building by the U.S. are driving high demand for high-performance insulation, acoustic, and building envelope systems in the region.

The Asia Pacific building envelope market showed significant momentum due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and large-scale construction activities.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Owens Corning, a residential and commercial building products leader, announced an investment in shingle manufacturing capacity with the addition of a new facility in the southeastern U.S. The strategic investment will expand the company’s Roofing manufacturing network, enhancing Owens Corning’s ability to meet the strong and growing demand for its shingles.

