DIDWW strengthens SIP trunking footprint across Europe, Latin America, and Africa

DUBLIN, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, has expanded its SIP trunking coverage to include local call termination in Malta, Cyprus, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Nigeria. With these new additions, DIDWW now offers local call termination in 55 countries, ensuring robust telco solutions in regions where high-quality telephony is essential for business growth.





With this latest expansion of its SIP trunking coverage, DIDWW continues to equip businesses with scalable, enterprise-grade voice solutions delivered over a private, global IP network. This highly reliable service offers an efficient alternative to traditional telephony, providing unlimited call capacity, exceptional voice clarity, and flexible, easy-to-configure SIP trunk settings. Unlocking new opportunities for organizations across Malta, Cyprus, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Nigeria, DIDWW’s local calling service enables seamless two-way connectivity and helps businesses maintain a strong competitive edge.

Additionally, the carrier's SIP trunking solution guarantees high-quality audio and delivers a range of valuable features, including emergency calling capabilities in selected regions. The versatile configuration options included in this service allow businesses to easily customize their communication setups to meet even the most challenging requirements. To further streamline operations, DIDWW provides a user-friendly online portal that simplifies the management of outbound SIP trunks, establishing the telco as the premier choice for reliable two-way calling, worldwide.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are pleased to extend our SIP trunking services to five new countries across Europe, Latin America, and Africa. This growth reflects our commitment to supporting diverse markets with robust and innovative voice solutions. As we continue to scale, we are empowering businesses of all sizes to strengthen both their local presence and global communications through secure and reliable VoIP technology."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems ™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

