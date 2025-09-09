Delicious Fast-Acting HaHa Soft Chews, Top Sellers at Planet 13 Las Vegas, are Now Available in Florida at Planet 13 Dispensaries across the Sunshine State

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, is pleased to announce Nano HaHa Soft Chews are now available at all of its Planet 13 stores across Florida.

“We’re thrilled to be offering our signature HaHa Soft Chews to Floridians because the brand is a perfect fit for the Florida lifestyle," said Jeffrey Trappe, Planet 13 Florida COO. “The HaHa brand has always been about creating good vibes with our fun slogan ‘this product may result in a good time’. Haha edibles are renowned for great-tasting fast-acting formulations that are vegan, gluten-free and made from natural fruit juices.”

Nano HaHa Soft Chew Flavors:

Strawberry Lemonade (100mg THC) Mighty Mango (100mg THC) Blue Razz (100mg THC) Blue Razz 1:1 ratio (50mg THC + 50mg CBD) Guava Breeze 1:1 ratio (50mg THC + 50mg CBD)







HaHa launched earlier this year at the Planet 13 SuperStore in Orange County California and has always been a popular seller in Nevada statewide, and at the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore.

Planet 13 is also excited about the upcoming Florida launch of sugar-free Haha Soft Chews. Sugar-free gummies are popular among health-conscious individuals and are ideal for those who enjoy or manage a low-sugar lifestyle.

On top of HaHa, Planet 13 is planning to introduce its delicious and popular Dreamland Chocolates in Florida this September. Decadent and dreamy, Dreamland is luxury chocolate infused with premium cannabis and hand-crafted flavors.

For more information, and to shop online or in-store visit Planet13.com and select the closest Florida Planet 13 store.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

