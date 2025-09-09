Hepatitis D Market Research Report 2023-2035 | Gilead, GSK, and Janssen Drive Innovation as Biotechs Advance Antivirals, RNA, and Gene Therapies

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis D Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Type, Diagnostic Method, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hepatitis D market is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing diagnosis rates of hepatitis D, particularly in regions with a high prevalence of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections, have led to a greater demand for effective treatment solutions. Secondly, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including improved genetic testing, serological assays, and nucleic acid testing, have enabled earlier and more accurate detection of hepatitis D, leading to better patient outcomes and enhanced disease management. Thirdly, the approval and introduction of novel therapies, such as bulevirtide and antiviral agents targeting HDV replication, have expanded treatment options, offering more targeted and effective solutions for managing chronic hepatitis D.

Additionally, rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the risks associated with co-infection of HBV and HDV has led to more diagnoses, which further increases the need for specialized therapies. Furthermore, the growing investment in research and development, supported by both public and private sectors, is accelerating the discovery of new antiviral therapies and biomarkers, contributing to the ongoing market growth.



The hepatitis D market faces several challenges, including the high cost of treatment, which can limit patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income regions. Novel treatments are expensive, and while they are effective, their cost remains a barrier for many patients. Additionally, the rarity of hepatitis D means that expertise and experience in managing the disease are limited, which can lead to delayed diagnosis and suboptimal treatment outcomes. The complexity of the disease, particularly its co-infection with hepatitis B, requires a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, further complicating disease management. Regulatory hurdles, such as long approval timelines for new therapies, can also delay patient access to potentially life-saving treatments.



Recent advancements in hepatitis D treatment have introduced new therapeutic options, such as bulevirtide, which effectively inhibits HDV replication. Other emerging therapies are focusing on targeting viral entry and other aspects of the viral lifecycle. Additionally, research into RNA-based therapies, such as RNA interference and gene therapy, is showing promise in offering long-term solutions for hepatitis D. These therapies aim to address the underlying causes of the disease, potentially providing a cure for patients with chronic HDV infections. Ongoing research into liver transplantation and other novel treatments also holds promise for patients with severe liver damage caused by hepatitis D.



The competitive landscape in the hepatitis D market is evolving, with key players such as Gilead Sciences, GSK plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and other pharmaceutical companies working on developing new treatments. Several emerging biotech companies are focusing on developing next-generation therapies, including antiviral agents, RNA-based treatments, and gene therapies, with the potential to address unmet needs in the treatment of hepatitis D. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are becoming more common, with a shared focus on advancing personalized medicine and improving long-term outcomes for hepatitis D patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Hepatitis D Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Hepatitis D Market (by Treatment Type), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Antiviral Medications

2.2 Immunotherapies

2.3 Combination Therapies



3. Global Hepatitis D Market (by Diagnostic Methods), Value ($million), 2023-2035

3.1 Blood Tests

3.2 Imaging Techniques



4. Global Hepatitis D Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3 North America Hepatitis D Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

4.1.3.1 U.S.

4.1.3.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Market Dynamics

4.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Hepatitis D Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

4.2.3.1 U.K.

4.2.3.2 France

4.2.3.3 Germany

4.2.3.4 Italy

4.2.3.5 Spain

4.2.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World



5. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

5.1.3 New Offerings

5.1.4 Regulatory Activities

5.1.5 Funding Activities

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

Antios Therapeutics

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gilead Sciences

GSK plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V

Replicor

