UgoWork to launch US battery assembly to meet surging demand and cut lead times

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, is taking the next step in the company’s market development strategy by launching battery assembly operations in the United States beginning September 2025.

UgoWork’s next-generation lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II and III lift trucks for the U.S. market will be assembled in the U.S. from both domestic and foreign components, allowing it to remain price-competitive while complying with evolving industrial sourcing policies. This strategic move reinforces UgoWork’s commitment to its fast-growing U.S. customer base and lift truck dealer network. The addition of U.S.-based final assembly will increase production flexibility, reduce lead times, and guarantee competitive pricing.

"Scaling up our assembly operations to the U.S. was the next logical step for UgoWork," said Philippe Beauchamp, President of UgoWork. "We’re building serious traction with fleet operations across the country, and this move allows us to raise production capacity, stay closer to our clients, and comply with U.S. manufacturing guidelines. We’ve always planned for this, but recent market conditions simply accelerated our timeline. By initiating this next phase, we’re looking forward to creating even more jobs and we will continue to deliver the quality and innovation our customers expect."

UgoWork’s vertically integrated model, which includes in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing, gives it end-to-end control over its production chain, ensuring consistent product quality and responsiveness to customer needs. By anchoring production with more U.S. partners, UgoWork is redefining what it means to deliver energy solutions at scale: built for today, ready for what’s next.

What U.S. assembly means for customers and dealers:

Faster deliveries : Shorter lead times on Class I–III batteries

: Shorter lead times on Class I–III batteries Lower freight exposure : Reduced shipping cost and variability

: Reduced shipping cost and variability Stable, competitive pricing : U.S. assembly helps keep landed cost competitive

: U.S. assembly helps keep landed cost competitive Closer support : U.S. operations further improve responsiveness and streamline coordination

: U.S. operations further improve responsiveness and streamline coordination U.S. jobs: Investment in American manufacturing



To learn more about UgoWork’s battery solutions for lift trucks or to connect with a company representative, please contact us .

About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure that are engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. We’re vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven to be the easiest to use and unquestionably safe.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America—making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Discover more about how we’re redefining what it means to power your fleet at: ugowork.com .

