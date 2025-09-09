Dutch platform makes dermatological care instantly accessible worldwide

BERGEN OP ZOOM, the Netherlands, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Dutch platform has been launched that makes dermatological care accessible internationally. Dermatology2Go (an initiative of Webcamconsult) was developed by two experienced dermatologists and offers users the possibility to request email advice or schedule an online consultation with a qualified doctor, without the need for a GP or referral.

The platform also contains a comprehensive knowledge base covering over 200 skin conditions and offers a self-diagnosis tool (Dermawizard), developed under medical supervision. This tool helps users explore potential skin concerns before contacting a doctor if needed.

Tackling long waiting times and unreliable online information

Dermatology2Go addresses two major issues in skin care: long waiting lists, and the abundance of unreliable health information online.

Dick van Gerwen, dermatologist at Bravis Hospital and co-founder of Dermatology2Go:

“We saw that many patients had to wait weeks for an appointment, while in some cases it can be determined much more quickly whether there’s cause for concern. With this platform, we want to remove that barrier, without compromising on quality or safety.”

Dermatology2Go works with certified dermatologists from various countries. Consultations are carried out in a secure online environment. The software offers multilingual support and enables real-time translation during consultations.

Who is it for?

The platform is intended for anyone with questions about their skin, from minor changes to conditions requiring medical attention. It can also be used for second opinions, or as a complement to ongoing treatments. No referral letter is required.

The founders have been active in digital healthcare solutions since 2013 through their company Webcamconsult. The infrastructure behind Dermatology2Go is built on medical standards, and complies with European privacy and data security regulations (including NEN 7510 and ISO 27001).

Key facts

The Dermawizard tool was co-developed using AI, but always under dermatologist supervision.



Only 4% of all social media accounts about skin care are run by actual physicians (source: Mednet).



The platform operates independently of insurers, consultations are paid per appointment.



About Dermatology2Go

Dermatology2Go is an initiative by Webcamconsult, a trusted player in digital healthcare since 2013. On Dermatology2Go, patients can connect directly with experienced dermatologists worldwide.

Our mission: making dermatological care accessible to everyone. You can check skin conditions yourself with the Dermawizard, find reliable information, and easily schedule an appointment with a specialist.

Behind Dermatology2Go are dermatologists Dr. Milan Tjioe and Dr. Dick van Gerwen, together with internet entrepreneur Drs. Bert van Gerwen.

Dermatology2Go not only provides access to care but also offers a place to share experiences. Because those who deal with skin issues are themselves a valuable source of knowledge.

Dennis Jak

dennis@fynt.nl

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/272a439c-7ce7-46f2-a604-f62a3c56e499

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80732b94-c01c-4819-a0b7-fab17f683e55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/860643ed-3add-4255-889c-39006b587dd9