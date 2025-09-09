Workplace Safety Market Forecast to 2030: Revenues Propelled by the Integration of Mental Health into Safety Strategies and the Rising Adoption of Wearables for Real-Time Monitoring

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Safety Market by Offering (Hardware (RFID Tags, Wearables), Software, Services), System (Real-time Location Monitoring; Environmental, Health, and Safety), Application (PPE Detection, Asset Tracking & Management) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workplace safety market is expected to soar from USD 19.64 billion in 2025 to USD 38.55 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during this period. This surge is primarily fueled by the expanded integration of mental health and wellbeing into safety protocols, with companies focusing on stress, burnout, and emotional health to ensure total worker safety. Concurrently, advancements in wearable and sensor-based technologies are enabling real-time monitoring of fatigue and biometrics to prevent workplace incidents.





On-Premise Deployment Leads the Market

On-premise deployment holds the larger market share owing to its advantages in control, customization, and data security, critical for industries such as manufacturing, energy, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors prioritize internal data management due to strict compliance requirements. On-premise solutions are preferred especially in areas with limited internet connectivity or when integrating with existing legacy systems. Many established organizations are reluctant to transition to cloud-based systems due to concerns over data exposure and potential downtime, reinforcing the demand for on-premise systems.



Software Segment Surges in Market Growth

Driven by a growing demand for intelligent, scalable safety management tools, the software segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate. Organizations are opting for software solutions that automate compliance workflows, streamline incident reporting, and utilize predictive analytics for risk management. These systems offer centralized monitoring, employee training, and audit readiness, catering to industries such as manufacturing, construction, logistics, and healthcare. The increasing implementation of AI, IoT, and machine learning enhances features like hazard prediction and fatigue monitoring, aligning with government incentives favoring digital safety protocols.



Asia-Pacific: A High-Growth Region

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to achieve the fastest market growth, driven by industrialization, stringent regulatory changes, and high accident rates. The region, as reported by the ILO in 2024, experiences over 1 million work-related fatalities annually. China and India, in particular, report high injury rates in construction and manufacturing. Regulatory enactments such as India's OSH Code, China's revised Safe Production Law, and Australia's WHS Act are bolstering the emphasis on workplace safety, leading to increased adoption of smart PPE and AI-based monitoring solutions.



Industry Insight and Competitive Landscape

The workplace safety market features a diverse range of industry experts, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies, with C-level, director, and managerial designations contributing to the insights. The study examines key players such as IBM, Honeywell, 3M, Hexagon AB, and Microsoft, among others, with comprehensive analyses of their company profiles, developments, and strategic initiatives.



Research Coverage and Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the workplace safety market. It includes product development insights, market development strategies, diversification opportunities, and competitive assessments. The insights assist market leaders and new entrants in understanding the competitive landscape, positioning their businesses strategically, and planning effective go-to-market strategies. Stakeholders can leverage this information to comprehend market trends, drivers, and the regulatory environment shaping the future of workplace safety.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 399 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Workplace Safety Concerns due to Increasing Work Injuries and Deaths Strict Industrial Health and Safety Regulations Increasing Recognition of Significance of Workplace Safety Proliferation of Software-as-a-Service Deployment Model

Restraints High Initial Implementation Costs Resistance to Change

Opportunities Integration of Big Data and Use of Safety Data as Predictive Tool for Risk Management Introduction of New Trends Such as Smart PPE, Intelligent Clothing, Autonomous Vehicles, and Smart Safety

Challenges Lack of Skilled Workplace Safety and Health Professionals Balancing Safety with Employee Privacy



Use Cases

Cority Helped Siemens Healthineers Gain Greater Understanding and Control of EHS Operations

Intelex Helped Agnico Eagle Mines Reduce Accident Rates with Its EHS Software

Rave Mobile Safety Helped Middlesex Health Enhance Workplace Safety for Offsite Nurses

Companies Profiled

IBM

Honeywell

3M

Hexagon AB

Microsoft

Appian

Bosch

Cority

Wolters Kluwer

Intelex

HCL Technologies

HSI

Vector Solutions

Arventa

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Hitachi Solutions

Damotech

EHS Insight

EcoOnline

StrongArm Tech

Kinetic

Intenseye

Securade.AI

Buddywise

Visionify

Benchmark Gensuite

Quartex Software

Aatmunn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nj7f3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment