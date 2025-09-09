Belgium Cards and Payments Market Statistical Yearbook 2025: Analysis of Key Players and Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As we look ahead to 2025, the financial sector braces for transformative advancements, driven by the lasting impact of COVID-19 on digital payments, including card payments, e-commerce, and mobile commerce across global markets. One of the critical focuses will be the expansion of real-time payments infrastructure and its trajectory in various regions.

The Open Banking framework continues to evolve, with significant changes in API roll-out, involvement of key players, and strategic initiatives. Contactless technologies and mobile payment statistics are poised to reach new milestones, with each market exhibiting unique trends. Moreover, the realm of cryptocurrency, including stablecoin and CBDC developments, will see noteworthy progress.

Signifying major breakthroughs, the year 2025 will also witness comprehensive updates in the digital transformation of banking channels. Enhanced forecasting capabilities will be added to all primary data tables, offering forward-looking insights. The data presentation design will become more reader-friendly, utilizing advanced visualization techniques to convey information intuitively.

Emerging technologies in the sector, such as eID, biometric authentication, and artificial intelligence, are being rapidly integrated into both industry developments and institutional deployments. The seamless incorporation of digital challengers and neobanks into existing banking infrastructures marks a pivotal shift in financial landscapes.

For the 2023-24 period, the following updates take center stage: Detailed reports on bank mergers, acquisitions, and strategic market positioning; refinements in customer engagement metrics and digital channel adoption KPIs; and advancements in mobile banking applications and digital wallet technologies. Moreover, updates on Payment Service Providers (PSPs), real-time payment adoption, and QR payment systems by country are poised to shape industry trends.

The European card fraud landscape, non-bank card dynamics, and co-brand initiatives will gain renewed focus. Distinctive payment trends by country, encapsulating innovations such as contactless, mobile NFC, QR code-based services, display cards, and biometric authentication, among others, will be highlighted.

Additional data enhancements include the latest card business performance metrics from 2019-2023, with analyses extending to 2024 projections. The data covers population-based card statistics, ATM and POS terminal proliferation, and refined internet usage metrics tied to e-payments and B2C e-commerce growth.

Brand-specific insights, such as card issuance by leading banks and acceptance by primary acquirers, provide a granular understanding of market dynamics. Detailed examinations of debit and credit card usage will provide vital intelligence for stakeholders aiming to navigate the evolving payment ecosystem effectively.

