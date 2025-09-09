Roam Unveils Super Staking Pool, Upgraded Points Mechanism, and App 2.0—Driving Long-Term Growth with a Dual Deflationary Model





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roam, the leading global open wireless network, has announced a series of major upgrades to strengthen user participation, miner rewards, and token value creation. The launch of the Super Staking Pool, the Upgraded Points Mechanism, and the rollout of Roam App 2.0 mark the next phase of Roam’s mission to redefine global connectivity and community-powered telecom infrastructure.

Super Staking Pool: Maximizing Miner Rewards

Starting 7:00 PM PDT, September 4, 2025, Roam will open its new Super Staking Pool, offering Rainier MAX60, Baker MAX30, and Genesis devices a transparent and highly rewarding way to participate. Each device can be staked once in its designated pool for 180 days, with quotas dynamically increasing each month based on the amount already staked and automatic reinvestment compounding returns.

Device-specific pools ensure clarity: Rainier MAX60 in the Rainier Pool, Baker MAX30 in the Baker Pool, and Genesis in the Rainier Pool.



For miners, this reform transforms short-term volatility into long-term stability, while reinforcing the backbone of Roam’s open wireless network.

Upgraded Points Mechanism: Higher Rewards, Sustainable Value

Alongside staking, Roam has rolled out an upgraded points mechanism designed around “high-frequency interaction and sustainable rewards.”

Community WiFi (Public and Private WiFi nodes) additions now earn up to 200 points, while OpenRoaming WiFi additions can generate up to 400 points.



These upgrades ensure that both miners and community contributors are rewarded fairly, while laying the foundation for long-term value creation. Roam Points can be burned for $ROAM tokens, redeemed in ecosystem partnerships, including collaborations with Bitbang, Paparun, and Mojo GoGo. or used for upcoming services such as CDN, VPN, and cloud storage.

Roam App 2.0: A Seamless User Experience

The latest version of the Roam App is now live, featuring a refined interface and smoother navigation for an enhanced user experience. The redesigned homepage is clearly divided into WiFi and eSIM sections, reflecting Roam’s vision of a “Web3 Telco in your pocket.” With a single tap on the central icon in the bottom navigation bar, users can seamlessly access the complete Roam ecosystem—including ROAM Token, Roam Club, Roam Games, and Roam AI—bringing connectivity, rewards, and innovation together in one place.

Building the Future of Decentralized Connectivity

Roam’s upgraded points system is designed not only to enhance user rewards but also to strengthen the long-term foundations of the network. By anchoring points as deflationary digital properties, rebalancing early distributions, and directing incentives toward sustained coverage and validation, the upgrade ensures that growth is aligned with real contributions and ecosystem needs.

Importantly, Roam’s tokenomics remain unchanged, guided by its dual deflationary model: Roam Points are permanently destroyed when burned, while 97% of $ROAM tokens involved in reverse burn are irreversibly removed from circulation. Nearly four million $ROAM have already been burned, underscoring the transparency and resilience of this community-driven design.

As Roam Co-Founder YZ explained:

“The crypto market has been dominated by speculation and short-term hype, leaving holders with little lasting value. At Roam, we believe tokens must be tied to real activity and sustainable mechanics. By combining points-to-token burning, reverse burns, and community-powered incentives like staking and upgraded rewards, we’ve built a model where every user action strengthens the network and creates genuine long-term value.”

With nearly six million WiFi nodes in 190+ countries and districts, over three million users, and 500 million on-chain verifications, Roam is scaling rapidly. Backed by global WiFi, an expanding eSIM lineup, and a user-centric model, the network shows strong potential for future growth and decentralized connectivity.

About Roam

Roam is a leader in decentralized connectivity, operating the world’s largest open wireless network with over 10 million hotspots in 190 countries and 3 million app users. Through WiFi OpenRoaming and eSIM services powered by blockchain credentials, Roam delivers seamless, secure, and affordable global internet access. Recognized as a pioneer in the DePIN sector, Roam has provided trusted eSIM connectivity for major Web3 events, including Consensus Hong Kong 2025, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, and the R3AL WORLD Summit.

