With Asthma-Related ER Visits Increasing, AAFA Names 2025 Asthma Capitals

Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) today released its annual Asthma Capitals™ Report, ranking the top 100 most challenging places in the U.S. for living with asthma. This year, Detroit, Michigan, is the top Asthma Capital. The report’s release comes during the September Asthma Peak: there are more asthma-related emergency department visits now than in any other month.

“For the more than 28 million people in the United States with asthma, AAFA’s Asthma Capitals report highlights the factors that make living with this chronic condition more challenging,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “Asthma symptoms can lead to missed days of work and school, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations. Between 9 and 11 people die each day from asthma, and the annual economic burden of asthma is estimated at $115 billion. AAFA’s report offers both recommendations for personal asthma management and policy solutions to help improve the quality of life for people with asthma and prevent needless deaths.”

The top 20 out of 100 Asthma Capitals for 2025 are:

Detroit, MI 11. Lakeland, FL Rochester, NY 12. Charleston, SC Allentown, PA 13. Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA 14. Sacramento, CA Cleveland, OH 15. Harrisburg, PA Fresno, CA 16. Richmond, VA Hartford, CT 17. Phoenix, AZ Albany, NY 18. Syracuse, NY Providence, RI 19. Poughkeepsie, NY Milwaukee, WI 20. Spokane, WA

The rankings are based on estimated asthma prevalence, emergency department (ED) visits due to asthma, and asthma-related fatalities. AAFA only evaluates the top 100 populated places (based on metropolitan statistical areas or MSAs) in the contiguous (“lower 48”) states for this report.

Detroit is the most challenging city in the U.S. to live with asthma due to its higher-than-average asthma prevalence and higher-than-average asthma-related deaths. To see the complete, 100-city list ranking, visit: asthmacapitals.org

By identifying areas of highest burden and pointing to contributing factors, the Asthma Capitals report aims to inform solutions that improve outcomes and support healthier, more equitable environments for people living with asthma. In 2025, the burden of asthma falls heavily in Northeastern states.

“Lack of access to health care and poor air quality are two factors making it more difficult to live with asthma, according to our report,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “AAFA urges policymakers at all levels of government to take action on these issues. We must take steps to make asthma care and treatments more affordable and accessible. We should also address the environmental factors that contribute to poor air quality. Reducing the burden of asthma requires policymakers to focus on concrete actions to eliminate barriers to effective asthma management.”

The ability to control and manage asthma is greatly influenced by where someone lives. Asthma is worsened by higher poverty rates, greater air pollution, higher pollen counts, fewer anti-smoking policies, higher rates of respiratory infections, poorer school and home building quality, and health care barriers such as lack of specialists or lack of health insurance.

September Asthma Peak

Weed pollen season, kids going back to school, and the start of the annual respiratory infection season all converge in September, leading to increased asthma-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The spikes in asthma emergencies typically start in children first and then spread to adults. During this challenging month for living with asthma, AAFA recommends that people with asthma take the following steps to help manage their condition:

See your doctor or asthma specialist : Review your symptoms, medicines, and asthma triggers.

: Review your symptoms, medicines, and asthma triggers. Create or update an Asthma Action Plan : Follow your treatment plan closely and know what steps to take if symptoms worsen.

: Follow your treatment plan closely and know what steps to take if symptoms worsen. Stay up to date on vaccines : Flu, COVID-19, RSV, and pneumococcal vaccines can reduce respiratory illness risks that worsen asthma.

: Flu, COVID-19, RSV, and pneumococcal vaccines can reduce respiratory illness risks that worsen asthma. Improve indoor air quality : Use proper ventilation, change HVAC filters regularly, and consider HEPA air purifiers in schools and homes. Look for Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® products to help limit exposure to allergens and asthma triggers in your home.

: Use proper ventilation, change HVAC filters regularly, and consider HEPA air purifiers in schools and homes. Look for Certified products to help limit exposure to allergens and asthma triggers in your home. Limit exposure to outdoor triggers: Track local pollen and air quality forecasts and adjust outdoor activities on high-risk days.

For more information on the rankings, AAFA’s policy recommendations, and spotlights on organizations making a positive impact, see the full report at asthmacapitals.org.

About the Research

AAFA publishes the Asthma Capitals™ report to raise awareness about the nationwide impacts of asthma. The report analyzes asthma data across the United States and ranks cities by the most critical of health outcomes – asthma prevalence, emergency department visits due to asthma attacks, and asthma-related mortality. The outcomes are not weighted equally. The report also examines asthma risk factors that influence the outcomes.

AAFA only evaluates the top 100 populated places (based on metropolitan statistical areas or MSAs) in the contiguous (“lower 48”) states for this report. MSAs are cities and their surrounding areas (like suburbs and nearby rural areas). The report does not reflect:

Cities and areas not in the top 100 list by population size

Completely rural areas that are not located within a metropolitan statistical area

Anchorage, Alaska and Honolulu, Hawaii due to lack of matching data with other cities, counties, states

The 2025 Asthma Capitals report is an independent research project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and made possible by support from Amgen, AstraZeneca, Chiesi, GSK, and Sanofi and Regeneron.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org





