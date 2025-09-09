Breckenridge Brewery Awarded Silver Certification by the Colorado Green Business Network for Excellence in Sustainability Practices

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, a craft brewery owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is proud to announce it has received the Silver Certification from the Colorado Green Business Network (CGBN), recognizing the brewery’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship across its operations.

The certification, officially awarded on July 29, 2025, is part of a points-based assessment program that evaluates businesses on their measurable progress in reducing environmental impact. Breckenridge Brewery’s Silver Certification reflects achievements in greenhouse gas emissions reduction, energy and water efficiency, waste minimization, sustainable policy implementation, employee training, and community outreach.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Hannah Kight, Senior Environmental and Safety Manager at Breckenridge Brewery. “Sustainability is woven into everything we do, from how we brew our beer to how we engage with our community and we’re proud to be part of a network that celebrates and encourages continuous improvement.”

Breckenridge Brewery’s submission highlighted both strategic policy decisions and completed efficiency upgrades that have contributed to meaningful environmental gains. Notable initiatives include:

Partnering with South Platte Renew to brew a beer using recycled water from their pilot direct potable reuse system.

to brew a beer using recycled water from their pilot direct potable reuse system. Maintaining solar panels that currently supply 20% of the brewery’s electricity demand.

that currently supply 20% of the brewery’s electricity demand. Achieving 99% waste diversion , with spent grains sent to local Colorado farmers for agricultural use.

, with spent grains sent to local Colorado farmers for agricultural use. Collaborating with Colorado State University’s Impact MBA program to host an EPA-funded MBA fellow focused on pollution prevention.

Breckenridge Brewery continues to invest in sustainable practices and looks forward to building on this momentum in pursuit of even higher certification levels in the future.

For more information about the Colorado Green Business Network and its certification program, click here.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Since 1990, Breckenridge Brewery has been a trailblazer in Colorado's craft beer scene, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery and all our events, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

