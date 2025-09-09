Nissan and ChargeScape Announce New Vehicle-to-Grid Pilot with Silicon Valley Power

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargeScape , the automotive joint venture focused on electric vehicle-grid integration, and Nissan, one of the world’s largest automakers, today announced the launch of a new vehicle-to-grid (V2G) pilot in the utility territory covered by Silicon Valley Power (SVP). This pilot is possible through the California Energy Commission’s Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program Option 3.

Silicon Valley is one of the world’s data center hotspots. The rise of AI has caused a surge in electricity demand coming from data centers, which many power grids were not designed to withstand. Forward-thinking utilities such as Silicon Valley Power are seeking innovative ways to quickly increase power supply to meet this new demand, in order to ensure grid reliability for all customers. At Nissan’s Advanced Technology Center in Silicon Valley, this pilot will use energy stored in EV batteries from Nissan electric vehicles, managed by Fermata Energy’s bidirectional chargers, to export power during periods of grid strain. ChargeScape will coordinate with market partner Leap to discharge power from Nissan vehicles and free up supply for data center loads. The pilot is part of ChargeScape and Leap’s broader California Virtual Power Plant .

“Through this collaboration, we’re showcasing how electric vehicles can reinforce our communities’ electrical needs and deliver meaningful benefits to drivers,” said Rich Miller, Vice President of Vehicle Connected Services at Nissan U.S.

“AI is a fundamental component of American Dynamism, and our nation’s power grids must quickly adapt to supply data centers with the energy needed to maintain America’s competitive edge in places like Silicon Valley,” said Joseph Vellone, CEO of ChargeScape. “Integrating Nissan’s EV batteries into Silicon Valley Power’s grid is a crucial first step to shoring up long-term grid reliability and rewarding the EV drivers who are part of the solution.”

“At Fermata Energy, we are demonstrating how AI-enabled V2X optimization can transform electric vehicles into intelligent grid resources,” said Hamza Lemsaddek, Chief Operating Officer of Fermata Energy. “By pairing our platform with bidirectional chargers at Nissan’s Innovation Lab, we’re proving that EVs can strengthen data center reliability, support utilities like Silicon Valley Power, and deliver real economic value back to drivers and communities.”

“Our work with ChargeScape has shown the powerful potential of harnessing the EVs already on the road today to tackle urgent grid reliability challenges,” said Jason Michaels, CEO of Leap. “Activating these vehicles as flexible, dispatchable grid resources is a game-changing tool to help utilities manage higher loads and unlock economic growth while putting dollars back in the hands of ratepayers. We look forward to expanding our partnership with ChargeScape to serve more communities.”

The pilot is part of ChargeScape’s mission to accelerate vehicle-grid integration and will lay the groundwork for other V2G programs across California and other U.S. states. Through this and other ChargeScape programs, participating EV drivers will earn money for helping the power grid, a mechanism the company believes will help make EVs more affordable in the long run.

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs). Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to demand response and other grid services revenue streams for the providers of battery storage systems, EV chargers, smart building technologies, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Managing over 300,000 energy sites and devices across U.S. energy markets, Leap empowers more than 90 technology partners and their customers to unlock new value and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources. Visit leap.energy to learn more.

About ChargeScape

ChargeScape is a software company that connects electric utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers through its integrated platform. From its headquarters in Austin, ChargeScape helps stabilize electric grids by optimizing EV demand while helping EV drivers to save money on their at-home charging through cash-back and other incentives. The company currently counts BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan as investors.

About Nissan

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

About Fermata Energy

Fermata Energy is a leading platform services provider focused on intelligent grid asset management and monetization, with capabilities spanning Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) bidirectional charging, stationary storage, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). The company’s proprietary AI-enabled optimization platform and bidirectional charging hardware transform electric vehicles and other assets into dispatchable, revenue-generating grid resources. Fermata Energy’s solutions enable utilities, fleets, and businesses to stabilize the grid, reduce costly peak demand charges, unlock new value streams, and ensure the reliable operation of critical facilities such as data centers. To learn more, please visit https://fermataenergy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the City of Santa Clara

Located at the heart of Silicon Valley about 45 miles south of San Francisco, the City of Santa Clara truly is “The Center of What’s Possible.” Incorporated in 1852, Santa Clara covers an area of 19.3 square miles with an estimated population of 129,498. Santa Clara is home to an extraordinary array of high-tech companies, including Applied Materials, AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Ericsson. The City of Santa Clara is also home to Santa Clara University, California’s Great America Theme Park, and Levi’s® Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers and future host site of Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup in 2026. For more information, visit SantaClaraCA.gov .

About Silicon Valley Power

Silicon Valley Power (SVP) is the trademark adopted for use by the not-for-profit electric municipal utility of Santa Clara, CA , serving residents and businesses since 1896. SVP provides power to over 60,000 customers at rates 36 to 59 percent below neighboring communities. SVP is the only full-service, vertically integrated publicly owned utility in Silicon Valley, owning generation, transmission, and distribution assets. See more at: SiliconValleyPower.com .

