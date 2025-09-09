Innovation Takes Center Stage with Scores of New Products Being Launched at HR Tech 2025 Next Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the final countdown to HR Tech 2025, taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from September 16 – 18, the conference revealed the new products and services set to debut next week. In alphabetical order, these include:

AdaptHR.io – Booth No. 6414AY

Adapt HR introduces a free tier to further support small business owners. Accounts with five or fewer employees now get free lifetime access to Adapt HR. The free tier is not a standard freemium plan with limited features – any account with fewer than five users can use the entire app, including employee management, time-off tracking, onboarding and offboarding and HR analytics dashboards.

ai.work – Booth No. 7727

ai.work introduces the AI HR Ops Worker – an autonomous, digital teammate designed to transform HR operations. Leveraging agentic AI, it manages requests across HRIS, email, Slack and Teams, picking up and completing requests from onboarding to exit. By streamlining workflows and reducing admin overload, it gives HR time back to focus on what matters most: people – and the strategy that supports them.

Alex AI – Booth No. 6232

Alex AI is excited to announce the release of Alex Detects, a new way to detect cheating and ensure fairness in video interviews. With Alex Detects, Alex will detect candidates using external tools during video interviews, like Cluely and ChatGPT. If detected, Alex can notify the recruiter and flag the interview for further review, so they don’t move forward with the wrong candidates.

AltHire AI – Booth No. 6414BK

AltHire AI launches AI-powered HR tech platform with their flagship product TalentBoost to streamline hiring through automated AI-driven screening interviews, cutting time-to-hire by 60 percent. The platform reduces bias and enhances outcomes. AltHire AI combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge to deliver scalable, equitable solutions. Available globally.

Anthropos – Booth No. 6414AF

Anthropos introduces the general availability of its new authoring tool, Anthropos Studio, to create realistic AI Simulations for hiring and assessment for companies. The new authoring tool allows companies to design any type of scenario for tech and non-tech roles that can test candidates and employees with live calls, chat tasks, coding tasks and the ability to read and create documents.

AppVault – Booth No. 2320

AppVault launches Orientation & Retention Intelligence (ORI), a platform that predicts and prevents orientation no-shows and early turnover. ORI uses predictive modeling to forecast candidate risks, automates communication, alerts employers in real time and delivers retention reporting that tracks outcomes from offer through the first 120 days.

Azilen – Booth No. 6408

Azilen, a leading AI-first HR product engineering company, announces the launch of its HR-Specific Voice AI Accelerator, designed to empower HR tech product owners, recruitment agencies and enterprise HR teams to build custom Voice AI solutions up to five times faster.

Beekeeper – Booth No. 7308

Beekeeper’s Manager Hub and My Portal bridge the gap between HR strategy and frontline execution. Managers get one place to track KPIs, fill shift gaps and lead teams with confidence. Employees gain a personalized launchpad for pay slips, PTO and training. The result: higher adoption of HR tech, smoother operations and stronger engagement.

beqom – Booth No. 4009

beqom introduces new Pay Equity & Transparency solution. beqom Pay Equity & Transparency helps companies comply with new pay transparency laws and transform fair pay into a competitive advantage. The all-in-one platform automates transparency processes, simplifies communication, and ensures continuous compliance. It supports all EU languages and integrates with existing HR and payroll systems.

Bettabite – Booth No. 6414AO

Introducing Bettabite, which evolves resumes and job descriptions into skill and work-style charts, giving hiring teams clear visibility into candidate and role alignment through chart comparison. Applicants provide proof of skills and show growth over time, while employers save hours reviewing identical AI-generated resumes, removing the guesswork in finding the right fit and building for long-term success.

Blujin – Booth No. 6414P

Blujin Corp. will debut Resume Explorer. This innovative platform introduces a refined approach to applicant Matching and Ranking, offering talent acquisition teams enhanced skills intelligence, control, precision and auditability when comparing large volumes of resumes to job requirements to determine who to forward in the process.

Candid – Booth No. 6414N

Candid is accepting applications for a new pilot program to make recruitment truly AI-driven with measurable results. Candid is an AI engine that unifies recruitment tools through no-code workflows, creating a single, intelligent system. Its AI infrastructure is designed to orchestrate and optimize the entire hiring process, while leveraging existing tools to think, automate and advise.

Catapaultt – Booth No. 6414U

Catapaultt introduces the HR Tech Readiness Index (HTRI™), a 10-minute, vendor-agnostic diagnostic tool that shows HR leaders exactly where technology spend is under-delivering and how to fix it fast. HTRI™ scores efficiency, adoption, data flow and governance, then delivers one readiness score + three actions.

Chachapoya Consulting – Booth No. 5335

Introducing DeskLess: a mobile-first HR gateway for frontline teams – no downloads needed. Employees can access their pay slips, time, and leave securely on any device via SAP IAS. Quick to deploy, device-agnostic and built to boost productivity and adoption.

Chime Workplace – Booth No. 7316

Chime Workplace, an all-in-one financial wellness suite, is now integrated with Workday to put financial wellness at the center of employee benefits. Available through employers’ existing HR systems, the integration provides earned wage access, savings and credit tools for employees, plus real-time workforce financial health insights for employers.

Darwinbox – Booth No. 5809

Darwinbox unveils Super Agent, an enterprise-grade, agentic AI teammate that’s always-on and context-aware. With a range of autonomous skills, it runs HR and cross-functional workflows in seconds, simplifying hiring and talent management, personalizing EX and providing timely insights. Darwinbox offers MCP support, enabling organizations to deploy custom agents within and outside HR safely.

EdMyst – Booth No. 6414BL

EdMyst launches SkillVector, a Skills Intelligence Ecosystem powering data-driven, skills-based hiring, talent development and internal mobility. It unifies ATS, HCM and LMS into skills-focused decision engines – and delivers AI-powered user experiences that legacy systems lack, shaping the future of work.

Employ – Booth No. 1627

Employ’s new AI Screening Companion is a built-in assistant that helps hiring teams screen smarter, connect faster and reduce costly candidate drop-offs. A new addition to Employ’s Intelligent Hiring Suite, it leverages responsible AI to flag risks, surface insights and deliver automated feedback to candidates, so teams can focus on the right people faster and stay human in their hiring.

EmpTrust – Booth No. 4014

Meet EVA (Employment Verification Agent), EmpTrust’s new Section 2 Verification Agent debuting at HR Tech. Paired with EMP Trust’s Electronic Form I-9 Platform, EVA streamlines I-9 compliance and helps organizations stay compliant and secure workplace verification.

Everlast – Booth No. 6414JJ

Launching at HR Tech, Everlast Health helps employees manage stress and improve overall well-being. Stress is the greatest barrier to long-term health and productivity, and over 70 percent of adults in the U.S. experience stress-related symptoms. By targeting stress first, employees can unlock healthier habits, foster greater collaboration and achieve improved performance both at work and in life.

Greatpoint HR – Booth No. 6414BJ

Built by industry veterans, Greatpoint HR's new market pricing platform unlocks the power of Compensation in Context – combining labor market and job posting data with advanced workforce analytics and visualizations. Assess external competitiveness and internal equity across the global workforce to make informed decisions with confidence.

Guardian – Booth No. 2806

Guardian has expanded Guardian Access™, its suite of API connections that enables real-time member data exchange with key benefits administration platforms. Features include connectivity to benefits administration platforms, fostering a seamless experience that helps save time, reduce errors and support employee well-being.

Hallo – Booth No. 6414T

Hallo introduces AI agents for global hiring. Hallo’s AI agents can evaluate candidates’ soft skills, hard skills and language proficiency in over 60 languages through 200+ AI-powered interviews, along with additional assessments such as simulations, role-plays and cognitive tests. Choose an avatar, and Hallo's AI agent will handle the interviews and skills evaluations.

Healthee – Booth No. 5233

Healthee introduces Healthee Pulse, a new management hub within its benefits navigation and plan comparison platform. Healthee Pulse includes team-based employee management, multi-channel communications and AI-driven analytics on engagement, enabling HR leaders to tailor benefits strategies and maximize plan utilization.

HireBrain – Booth No. 3415

New from HireBrain: Job Profile. The new HireBrain Job Profile module unifies role data across HR systems – making levels, skills, competencies and success plans visible and actionable. Empower managers, recruiters and HR leaders to align hiring, mobility and workforce planning with business strategy.

HireBuddy – Booth No. 6414AS

Introducing HireBuddy QuickScreen – AI that ranks top talent with intelligence. Fast, accurate and ethical. Features: stack-ranked candidates, bulk uploads, 12-factor screening and visual insights – cutting 95 percent of time and cost.

IHRIM – Booth No. 6438

IHRIM® launches AXIS™, an 18-month Mentorship Program for HR practitioners and emerging leaders, turning ambition into capability. Monthly sessions begin in February 2026, with a year-end pause. This mentor-guided path compresses learning cycles, builds full-stack HR technology fluency with judgment and delivers outcomes that day jobs may not offer. Applications open Sept. 15, 2025.

Kizuna – Booth No. 6414BE

Announcing Kizuna – a missing evaluation layer for background checks. Working with leading criminologists and economists, Kizuna brings scientific rigor to candidate screening by translating peer-reviewed research on crime and labor risks into practical tools for hiring. Kizuna turns complex candidate data into clear, science-backed signals for faster hiring, reduced risks and an optimized talent pool.

Klaar – Booth No. 2322

Introducing Klaar, which helps organizations transform performance management from a painful process into a powerful driver of growth. Built by HR leaders for HR leaders, Klaar delivers AI-powered insights that are predictive, unbiased and human.

Learnie – Booth No. 6414AJ

Learnie is excited to announce: Learnie AI Assist Agent, designed to help frontline teams instantly find the right knowledge, exactly when they need it. By combining bite-sized, peer-created microlearning with AI guidance, companies can boost productivity, reduce downtime and empower their workforce with on-demand answers.

MapleLMS – Booth No. 7714

MapleLMS launches powerful AI features: auto-generate quizzes, course and activities creation; assessments with essay-type questions auto-grading, AI-Powered Help Assistant, AI Q&A Assistant, AI course recommendation and AI predictive content analytics to detect drop-offs and boost course design. MapleLMS’s Private AI operates within a secure ecosystem with no external data sharing, ensuring compliance.

Marovi – Booth No. 6414AM

Debuting at HR Tech, Marovi is intelligent software paired with expert services, built for high-stakes executive hiring – transforming how leaders are discovered, assessed and selected. Backed by four decades of search expertise, Marovi turns job descriptions into prioritized scorecards, surfacing candidates with proof and reasoning to deliver qualified, curated shortlists that reduce risk.

Match2 – Booth No. 6414BY

Match2 announces the general release of its new candidate portal, powered by the Direct Talent Network™. Instead of having to juggle multiple accounts or start from scratch with every application, candidates get one universal profile, allowing them to connect, favor and update employers easily, creating a consumer-grade, socially interactive experience.

Mehrge Integrations – Booth No. 6414E

Introducing MehrgeTrack by Mehrge Integrations – a Workday Integration Tracker. MehrgeTrack helps inventory, monitor, track and detect changes with ease. From integration status and failure notifications to resolution history, MehrgeTrack keeps teams organized, informed and one step ahead.

MetrixAI – Booth No. 6414BC

Making its debut, MetrixAI helps companies save on turnover costs by developing talent from within. The platform maps career paths, identifies skill gaps and generates personalized development plans with AI coaching. Employees gain clarity on progression while organizations improve engagement, retention, equity and workforce agility.

Nayya – Booth No. 2008

Nayya introduces a new offering that goes beyond traditional benefits guidance by taking action on employees' behalf. Its AI combines health and wealth data to deliver personalized recommendations and can automate tasks like enrolling employees in wellness programs or appealing denied claims. This transforms benefits from a once-a-year decision into continuous, year-round support for employees.

NeuroScale AI – Booth No. 6414BT

NeuroScale AI introduces Arbi, an AI-powered hiring platform that streamlines sourcing, screening and evaluation. Arbi searches applicant pools, databases and the open market, applying transparent, auditable analysis to surface best-fit candidates in a ranked shortlist, with speed and accuracy, reducing manual hours on repetitive tasks so talent teams can focus on the human side of hiring.

Offerday – Booth No. 6414AT

Offerday introduces a new AI-driven screening platform that integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems and existing workflows to help hiring teams identify and hire top talent faster. The solution reduces manual review, highlights the strongest candidates instantly, and ensures no qualified applicant is overlooked.

Orange Data Tech – Booth No. 6414BG

Introducing GarnishEdge, which transforms garnishment order processing from a burden into a breeze. With automation, intelligence and configurability, it simplifies the complex—quietly working behind the scenes to maintain compliance and control.

PageUp – Booth No. 6433

PageUp launches two innovations to accelerate hiring. PageUp’s next-gen AI Skills Matching dynamically extracts skills without the complexity of a predefined ontology, providing a skill-by-skill breakdown to find talent faster and more fairly. This is complemented by Paige, an in-platform AI virtual assistant that boosts recruiter efficiency through smart guidance and AI agent task automation.

PCLnXAI – Booth No. 6414BO

PCLnXAI launches a new version of its payroll variance assurance suite. Its patent‑pending Pre‑Payroll Validator, powered by a PX Score trained on 6 B payroll tokens, analyzes draft and costing data to catch errors early and find root causes. Built for manufacturing, healthcare and construction payrolls, it integrates quickly, flags compliance risks and reduces reconciliation time.

Performitiv – Booth No. 2206

Performitiv’s Fall 2025 release debuts at HR Tech, transforming how organizations connect learning to business outcomes. New capabilities include effortless KPI integration, retention tracking, side-by-side business and learning metrics and AI-driven insights – helping leaders see talent development’s measurable impact.

Praisidio – Booth No. 2314

Praisidio announces the immediate availability of its unified data reporting and analytics platform for ADP Workforce Now Next Generation clients. Building on its ADP Marketplace partnership, Praisidio streamlines data reporting and analytics across time & attendance, payroll, recruiting, HR and business systems, enabling data-driven decision-making and optimized workflows.

Printfection by CustomInk – Booth No. 6710

Printfection releases a brand-new feature: native company stores. These fully branded storefronts let employees and customers easily shop for company swag. Whether equipping internal teams, rewarding customers, or looking to sell merch, Stores help deliver swag that fits every audience and use case. Printfection helps create, store, and send swag globally.

Proctorio – Booth No. 7908

Proctorio is announcing its new Secure Interviews feature. Recognized for over a decade as a global leader in assessment security, Proctorio is now bringing tools that stop fraud, AI and other cheating methods to popular platforms like Teams, Meet, Zoom or custom software. Secure Interviews can be customized for each call, keeping interviews safe and secure every time.

Public Insight® – Booth No. 6831

Public Insight® releases skills and benefits analysis in the TalentView market intelligence solution, along with over 110 million workforce profiles, to enhance supply/demand analysis. Market insights on comp, postings, fill days, supply/demand and sentiment/reviews are analyzed over time, by market and benchmarked against competitors to inform recruitment decisions, expand solutions and fuel growth.

Purple Identity – Booth No. 6414BP

Purple Identity will introduce how it transforms HR operations by empowering teams with natural language-based checklists, workflows and cross-app automation. This innovative platform lets HR professionals automate complex tasks using simple words, reducing manual effort and boosting efficiency across the organization.

QKnow – Booth No. 6414AU

QKnow debuts Human-in-the-Loop Generative AI for its microlearning platform to create accurate training content in minutes. The platform delivers continuous, question-based reinforcement via email, text and web. It enables communications, onboarding, change management, internal learning, sales training and more – helping increase engagement, measure effectiveness and drive business results.

RChilli – Booth No. 2909

RChilli introduces new AI agent capabilities that autonomously enhance recruitment workflows – candidate data extraction, enrichment, redaction and analysis. This new functionality improves data quality, reduces manual effort and promotes unbiased hiring, enabling organizations to make smarter, faster talent decisions at scale.

Remote – Booth No. 3107

Remote expands its global HR & Payroll platform with Remote Surveys, powered by AI and enhanced HRIS capabilities like cross-platform automations, workflows and custom reporting. Alongside robust integrations with established HR, payroll and IT systems, these capabilities help HR teams reduce admin work and scale global teams compliantly.

Salary.com – Booth No. 7620

Salary.com introduces CompAnalyst AI Suite – delivering compensation intelligence through a familiar chat interface, pre-built prompts, and agentic task-automation. Powered by the definitive library of compensation, skills, labor market and HR benchmark data, Salary.com is leading the way in accurate and reliable AI for HR. Clients and practitioners can join the public beta at Salary.com.

SAVVI Financial – Booth No. 6414A

SAVVI Financial announces enhancements to its SelectSmart platform with a new survey-less benefits guidance experience. By leveraging existing data, employees receive instant, personalized plan comparisons without lengthy questionnaires, with options to adjust and customize. Launching this fall in Benefitfocus and other partner platforms.

Shazamme – Booth No. 4114

Shazamme launches new AI-powered candidate journey tools, combining no-code career sites with advanced analytics, SEO and seamless integrations. This latest release enables recruiters and employer brands to deliver a smarter, data-driven hiring experience.

Shorepod – Booth No. 1615

Making its debut, Shorepod enables employers to efficiently run a complete international workforce program through an all-in-one platform. Thousands of recruiters source vetted talent while unbiased AI ensures quality matches by technical screening. Integrated EOR protection, payroll, onboarding and compliance management eliminates international hiring risks and significantly reduces labor costs.

Skillsoft – Booth No. 1621

Skillsoft will unveil the next generation of its platform, Percipio, transforming how organizations build and optimize a modern workforce for the AI era. Explore these innovations firsthand through live demos, including new capabilities that simplify how organizations create and personalize learning experiences.

SLRIS – Booth No. 6414B

SLRIS will introduce SmartCompaire, an AI-powered solution designed for Payroll and Time projects to automate system results comparison across multiple projects & countries; UiAps, a user-centric payroll data management tool for SAP Payroll customers; and SimplyOffer, a next-gen compensation intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates with HR systems.

SmartHeritance – Booth No. 6414O

SmartHeritance unveils SmartSync and Action Center to make Personal Legacy Management easier. SmartSync automates discovery, organization and sharing of asset and expense details – ensuring loved ones aren’t left scrambling in a crisis or after death. Action Center provides guided setup with clear tasks and timely alerts, helping employees easily build and maintain their legacy details.

Survale – Booth No. 3420

Survale will spotlight its latest innovations, including SurvaleAI, which features advanced sentiment analysis, a question-based interface and comment legal alerts, along with the new Survale Professional Edition, a streamlined toolkit for collecting and analyzing candidate and employee feedback, the newly acquired 2025 CandE Benchmark Research Project and the new EmployE Benchmark Program launching in 2026.

TalentPonds – Booth No. 6414AD

TalentPonds, a new recruitment platform, will showcase how it transforms the search for talent by eliminating bias and promoting equitable hiring through masked personal identifiers. Employers can post jobs and find candidates based solely on skills and experience, enabling faster, fairer and truly merit-based hiring.



Teamcast – Booth No. 6414BH

HR Tech attendees will have the chance to learn how Teamcast.ai helps TA teams go from JD to Top 3 candidates – confidently. Sourcing, conversational AI interviews, fit scoring and compliant onboarding in 150+ countries. Teamcast accelerates global hiring pipelines.

TraineryHCM – Booth No. 7306

TraineryHCM announces two launches. The first is the integration of artificial intelligence into ReviewCloud, its performance management SaaS solution, a beta feature scheduled for release to the market in late September. The second is JobArchitect, a new module of CompBldr, its compensation management solution. The module provides a toolkit for managing job functions and job grades.

Topicflow – Booth No. 6414BF

Topicflow is launching Ask AI – an assistant built on a complete performance record across reviews, goals, one-on-ones and feedback, enriched by data from tools like Slack, Jira, Asana and Salesforce. It gives HR and managers the context and controls to coach in real-time, run reviews faster and calibrate with confidence.

Unthread – Booth No. 3432

Unthread is launching a new HR-focused knowledge base module focused on compliance. The platform automatically generates, detects and updates employee-facing documentation to reflect compliance requirements per state. This ensures HR teams never provide outdated information that could violate local laws. This is an add-on package for Unthread's AI-powered employee help desk product.

Wellnecity – Booth No. 4316

Wellnecity announces its next-generation plan management platform, equipping HR leaders with real-time oversight, vendor accountability and measurable ROI. It helps leaders act in the moment, redirecting spend, simplifying oversight and providing better healthcare for employees.

WorkWise Compliance – Booth No. 6833

WorkWise Compliance is launching a nationwide digital labor law poster to support the remote workforce, along with customizable safety plan creators to demonstrate compliance with OSHA's various standards and General Duty Clause.

Katherine Childress, Vice President, HR Community, commented, “Every year, our new product press release is the gold standard for attendees. It serves as a great guide to determine the products they want to see. It also guides the interest of the journalists, analysts, and investors who know HR Tech is where the most noteworthy product launches take place. We’re excited to showcase dozens of new products in this year’s roundup.”

