Informativ Introduces Verified Stips to Auto Dealerships and Other Businesses

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, today introduced a new feature to instantly verify “stips,” the additional documents or information required to finalize a loan, for businesses including auto dealers and lenders. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

The new feature, called Verified Stips, enables Informativ to fully integrate the ability to collect verified stips into its compliance platform, providing dealers, lenders, and other businesses with instant digital reports to confirm proof of income, employment, insurance, and residence. These digital reports are sourced directly from financial institutions, payroll providers, insurance companies, and utility companies.

“As regulatory pressure grows and fraud risk reaches new highs, this functionality aligns perfectly with our mission to help businesses streamline their sales process while maintaining high compliance standards,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “By introducing and integrating Verified Stips into our compliance platform, we’re enabling dealers and other businesses to eliminate the back-and-forth over document verification, get deals funded faster, and prevent the costly impact of fraud without disrupting the customer experience.”

According to the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute's 2025 Identity Fraud Report, document fraud surged 244% in 2024. Verified Stips directly addresses this challenge by providing a secure, consumer-friendly process that enables consumers to connect their accounts so that dealerships and lenders instantly receive verified reports for review.

By leveraging real-time data from over 16,000 financial institutions, 95% of payroll companies, 95% of insurance providers, and 6,000+ utility companies, businesses can:

Get funded faster by submitting lender-ready, verified documents

Prevent fraud with direct-from-source verification

Reduce bank fees and buybacks while improving lender relationships

Become eligible for potential lender rebates for using Verified Stips

The new Verified Stips solution, powered by TurboPass, is available to dealerships, lenders, and other businesses that finance purchases.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2024 and 2025 Great Place To Work certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

