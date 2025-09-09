Upstream Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on September 15, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events tab on the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay will be posted on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

