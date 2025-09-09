20 Years of the Ubiquitin Revolution: Honoring Nobel Laureate Professor Avram Hershko and the Future of Targeted Protein Degradation

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders in the fields of ubiquitin biology and targeted protein degradation (TPD) gathered on September 6, 2025, at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, to honor SEED Co-Founder and Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko and his pioneering discovery of the ubiquitin-proteasome system.

The symposium, “The Ubiquitin Revolution: Celebrating 20 Years of Avram Hershko’s Nobel Legacy,” featured a full day of presentations highlighting both the historical foundations and the future promise of ubiquitin research.

Opening remarks were delivered by SEED Co-Founder Prof. Michele Pagano, a pioneering leader in ubiquitin and proteasome research, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, setting the stage for Prof. Avram Hershko’s keynote lecture, “The ubiquitin system then and now.” Prof. Hershko reflected on the scientific journey that began nearly 50 years ago and continues to fuel major biomedical advances today.

Throughout the day, leading scientists shared their most recent findings, including advances in understanding ubiquitin-mediated regulation of health and disease, engineering new protein degradation strategies, and exploiting molecular glues and proteasomal pathways to target previously undruggable proteins.

SEED Co-Founder Prof. Ning Zheng intrigued the audience with a preview of recent research that systematizes and extends protein–protein interface modulation, introducing a novel class of Orthosteric Molecular Glues (OMG) that enhance stability and versatility in targeted protein interactions.

The program concluded with a dynamic panel discussion chaired by Dr. Lan Huang (Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SEED) and Prof. Michele Pagano. The conversation explored how the next era of ubiquitin and targeted protein degradation research will accelerate the translation of fundamental biology into transformative therapies for patients with critical unmet needs. Panelists included leading scientists, drug discovery and translational experts, financial analysts, and senior executives from major pharmaceutical companies. The panel emphasized both the near-term opportunities and the bold, long-term “moonshot” ambitions for targeted protein degradation to reshape the future of patient care.

The event also highlighted how decades of fundamental ubiquitin biology are now yielding new medicines. SEED Therapeutics’ RBM39 degrader, ST-01156, has advanced into clinical development, a milestone that reflects the progress in ubiquitin research and underscores the growing impact of ubiquitin biology on drug discovery and patient care.

“Prof. Hershko’s Nobel-recognized discovery of the ubiquitin-proteasome system has been one of the most profound scientific advances in modern biology,” said Dr. Lan Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of SEED Therapeutics. “Two decades later, the field has expanded dramatically, deepening our understanding of cell biology and enabling entirely new therapeutic strategies.”

Prof. Hershko added, “It is deeply gratifying to see how a discovery from decades ago continues to inspire both scientists and new medicines. The future of the ubiquitin field is brighter than ever.”

The symposium was organized in collaboration with SEED’s Co-Founders, reflecting their leadership in advancing the ubiquitin and TPD fields. The full list of speakers and panelists included:

Michele Pagano, NYU Grossman School of Medicine & HHMI, “Welcome remarks and introduction”

NYU Grossman School of Medicine & HHMI, Avram Hershko, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, “ The ubiquitin system then and now”

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, David Beck, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, “Ubiquitylation defects in health and disease”

NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Luca Busino , University of Pennsylvania, “Targeting the Myddosome for protein degradation”

, University of Pennsylvania, Pau Castel, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, “Regulation of RAS GTPases by ubiquitin signaling”

NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Kojo Elenitoba-Johnson , Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, “Ubiquitin-mediated control of germinal center B cell differentiation and lymphomagenesis”

, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Jian Jin, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, “Harnessing the UPS to target undruggable proteins”

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Shohei Koide, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, “Exploiting the ubiquitin system via protein engineering and design”

NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Antonio Marzio , Weill Cornell Medical School, “ Elucidating the role of the tumor suppressor KEAP1 in antitumor immunity”

, Weill Cornell Medical School, “ Susan Shao , Harvard Medical School, “ Insights into ubiquitin-independent proteasomal degradation pathways”

, Harvard Medical School, “ Ning Zheng , University of Washington & HHMI, ”Stuck on You: The omnipresence of molecular glues”

, University of Washington & HHMI, Xin Zhou , Harvard Medical School, “ GPCR antagonism via antibody-mediated rewiring of receptor trafficking and degradation”

, Harvard Medical School, “ Sudan Loganathan , Equity Research Analyst, Stephens, Inc., Panel Member -Translating targeted protein degradation into medicine

, Equity Research Analyst, Stephens, Inc., Roger Song , Equity Research Analyst, Jefferies Group, Panel Member -Translating targeted protein degradation into medicine

, Equity Research Analyst, Jefferies Group, Takashi Owa, Corporate Officer and former CSO, Eisai Inc., Panel Member -Translating targeted protein degradation into medicine



About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering rationally designed molecular glue degraders to treat diseases driven by undruggable proteins. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform enables targeted protein degradation with small-molecule precision.

SEED’s lead candidate, ST-01156, is a brain-penetrant RBM39 degrader entering clinical development for Ewing sarcoma and other RBM39-dependent cancers.

SEED was co-founded by four scientific leaders:

Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko , discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system

, discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system Dr. Lan Huang , solved the first E3 Ligase structure and a serial biotech entrepreneur

, solved the first E3 Ligase structure and a serial biotech entrepreneur Prof. Ning Zheng (University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), pioneer of E3 Ligase structures and coined the phrase “molecular glue”

(University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), pioneer of E3 Ligase structures and coined the phrase “molecular glue” Prof. Michele Pagano (NYU Grossman School of Medicine, HHMI Investigator), a leading authority on E3 ligase biology

SEED’s investors and collaborators include Eli Lilly and Eisai, both of whom have been instrumental in supporting SEED’s mission to unlock undruggable disease targets. The company’s pipeline includes nine programs across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology.